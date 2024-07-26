Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs After Moon Trine Mercury On July 27, 2024

Oh, how lucky we are on this day, July 27, as so many things have started to become clear to us. We feel joyous and accept that joy. As our astrological charts reveal, this day brings us Moon trine Mercury, which is always the bearer of good news.

Three zodiac signs will find that joy returns in the form of communication. This communication comes through love, patience, and understanding. So, the 'kind' of joy that will return to us on Saturday, July 27, 2024, is the kind that has something to do with love and romance. Not too shabby!

OK, so we're looking at a very good conversation taking place between ourselves and someone we love, in which the words we use literally heal all that was left wounded.

We can walk away from pain on this day, and our situation definitely allows us to accept that there's much good to look forward to.

Joy can finally return to three zodiac signs on July 27, 2024, after the Moon trines Mercury.

1. Gemini

You and a certain person in your life have finally come back together again, as friends ... as partners ... that has yet to be seen. Saturday you are both walking on eggshells around each other. Being that you had a very wonderful relationship once upon a time, the feeling now is promising but strange.

You don't want to speak out of turn, yet you want to resume laughter and good feelings. The Moon's trine to Mercury is the doorway to peace and understanding, which falls on this day. Here, the conversation changes and becomes much more honest and natural.

So, joy returns to the relationship, and at this point, you can breathe more freely and with less anticipation of a disaster. You are finally at ease with this person, allowing for much happiness. Let the good times roll, Gemini. The shift has begun.

2. Leo

Due to the presence of Moon trine Mercury in your particular astrological chart, you will find that what's past is past and that you are now officially on the clock once again. You are no longer living in the past; the present is where your heart, mind, and body are.

This also means that you have made yourself available to joy once again, as you are no longer content to grasp so tightly to a past that is quite clearly over and done with. You want to live in the present; besides, it's Leo season. So, all of your choices tend to be very positive.

It's quite easy for you to step out of your way and get into that which you know is your birthright. That is, of course, the right to experience happiness. You want this, and you shall have it. Joy is refreshing your every move, Leo, and once Moon trine Mercury comes to town, you'll never want to go back to anything less.

3. Sagittarius

Joy comes back into your life as soon as you realize that all you have right now is very, very good, no matter what it is. You have started to flow with the ways of life, and you fight less and accept more. During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you feel as though you need to stay open to continue to 'flow' in this manner.

However, the idea that you don't 'need' much brings you the most joy. The less your desire, the more fulfilled you seem to be, and all the things in your life seem to be heading in this direction. You used to crave much power and spotlight. Now, you're content to simply 'live.'

That is how joy consumes you, Sagittarius and the best thing to do is sit in silence, meditating upon the joys of life and their perfect simplicity. Life can be complex and confusing, but there are moments of placid beauty. Those moments will be what lifts you on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.