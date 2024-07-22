5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Significantly Improve Between July 22 - 28, 2024

Love asks you to be bold. To go after what your heart most wants and to pursue it, knowing you are worthy and that your feelings aren’t just random but all part of a divine calling to your fate. But to be bold, you also must have a certain level of confidence, both of which can only occur once you’ve healed the parts of yourself that made you doubt your worthiness or even your intuition.

Healing really does change everything, and in the week of July 22, it also helps you finally move closer to the love that has always been meant for you. The week of July 22 brings a flurry of activity as Leo Season begins on July 22, just before Mercury returns to Virgo on Thursday, July 25.

This combination of Leo and Virgo energy will allow you to begin this healing process so that you don’t let that great love slip through your fingers simply because you weren’t in the place to work for it.

The healing lessons of Chiron as it stations retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 26, allow you to start embodying what you have been feeling and even taking note of in recent months. Chiron is the wounded healer, exemplifying the belief that only you can heal yourself – only you can choose to act from a place of worthiness and confidence.

Knowing what you are is the start of everything, so it’s time to start believing in yourself again. Trust your heart and look to the stars for positive signs. Everything happens in its own divine timing, so being bold in all you are separates you from the greatest love story you can imagine or one of the greatest what-ifs of your life.

Don’t wait until there’s no risk, and don’t give up simply because you’re uncertain how to get your connection back on track. Instead, embrace this moment, take the journey within, and then make a promise to do whatever it takes for a love that feels like it really does arrive only once in a lifetime.

The five zodiac signs whose relationships improve July 22 - 28, 2024

1. Aquarius

There isn’t anything that can’t be fixed, Aquarius, as long as you can find some optimism in your heart to cling to. It has been a rather rough period in your romantic life recently as you have questioned whether or not you and your partner can continue to grow together. Still, as hard as it’s been, it’s also provided growth opportunities as well. Despite all the challenges, you should be proud of yourself because you have taken the path of avoidance this time.

You’re not playing hard to get or even booking that trip as a getaway route; instead, you are staying present, advocating for yourself, and trying to show up as best you can, even if you’re still not completely positive about the outcome.

The Sun returns to fiery Leo on Monday, bringing luck back to your relationship. The Sun is one of the luckiest planets in the zodiac, especially as it can help direct the actions you feel called to take. With the Sun in Leo, your prime focus will be on your romantic relationship. Still, rather than figuring out challenges, it will allow you to start enjoying this connection once again.

With the Sun in Leo, there does have to be a conscious choice, though, to keep showing up for the process, to give love all you can, and to be an active participant in the relationship you want to create. Don’t wait for your partner to suggest something or even plan an evening out. Take the reigns a little and try to rekindle your romantic connection.

2. Pisces

There’s nothing more that you enjoy than talking about love, Pisces, and that is precisely what the week of July 22 will hold. You are one of the most romantic zodiac signs for a reason, but as much as this is your gift, it also feels like it’s a burden at times as well. The biggest difference now is that instead of just keeping feelings to yourself or assuming you and your partner are on the same page, you’re showing up as the grown-up you always hoped you’d become. Well done, Pisces.

Mercury’s transit of Virgo, beginning on Thursday, July 25, sinks you into matters of romance and conversations about logical next steps for your connection. As much as you might think love doesn’t need plans at once, you have changed your heart and now see that planning a life together can be the most romantic event of all.

As Mercury returns to Virgo on Thursday, July 25, your conversations and attention will return to your romantic relationship. This means important conversations with your partner and how you think about your life. While you can still be independent even in romantic relationships, you tend to gravitate towards opposites.

Either you are hyper-independent or codependent, with not much room to navigate between the two. But in all your healing, you are learning what you are worth and that sometimes romance doesn’t mean roses, but in having hard conversations and even being honest about your intentions.

You will find the most benefit if you allow yourself to show up as that version of yourself you’ve been working hard to create so that you can enjoy the bliss of true love and the confidence from knowing this time it may actually last forever.

3. Libra

Improving a relationship may not always be easy, Libra, but it is worthwhile – not just for your relationship, but also for yourself. Healing can be tricky, though, especially as it often challenges previous ways of thinking about certain matters or even your feelings. Yet, to embrace healing is also to understand that just because you thought you were right at one point doesn’t mean you actually were.

It creates space for growth and movement and even for more of your dreams to become a reality. Try to understand that any uncomfortableness you feel is only helping you and that it’s better to lean into the healing energy of Chiron retrograde in Aries than to try to resist it.

Asteroid Chiron governs all forms of healing, and as it stations retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 26, it will help you heal from all forms of relationship heartbreak and even trauma so that you can free yourself from the cycle of karmic lessons. Chiron may create some challenging moments for yourself and your relationship.

Still, the North Node, ruler of your fate, is also in Aries, representing that your greatest fate is found in the healing you may have been trying to avoid.

Try to create conscious time to review past relationships' lessons and similarities, allowing yourself to draw wisdom from what you discover. Then, try to take the observer position in your current relationship, seeing what you have control over and what you need to improve. As much as your partner is responsible for doing the same, nothing will ever change unless you are the one to change it.

4. Scorpio

You don’t have to carry your past around with you continually, dear Scorpio. It is safe to let go of it, knowing you aren’t losing the lessons that have made you better, but only the pain that previously kept you stuck in place. You have to make that choice for yourself, though, because there is a difference between letting the past make you better versus continuing to carry it, which only creates obstacles in new opportunities for love. To let go of your romantic past means you have embodied the lessons that relationships presented.

It means you have forgiven yourself and any exes, no matter how painful, and that you’re not still holding out hope for a different outcome or them being punished for not loving you how you deserved. Any energy creates a bond, so if you truly want to be free from the past, it means getting to where you neither have love nor hate for anything that has shaped you into the person you’ve become.

As the Last Quarter Moon rises in Taurus on Saturday, July 27, it’s time to let it all go. Journal it out, cry, and reflect on what you’ve learned and how you’ve changed, but also permit yourself not to have to keep revisiting the most painful parts of your past.

Learning important lessons and embracing healing means freeing yourself from everything. But it also means that you know in your heart and soul that you deserve better love, and though the truth is you always have, you are finally in the position to do something about it now.

While you are focusing on a release, make time to care for yourself as well. Prioritize your rest and even joy because, often, the best way to really let go of that emotional baggage is to focus your energy on what you genuinely enjoy doing. You’ve got this, Scorpio, but you may need to let go of what feels heavy so you can really enjoy this new chapter that is just beginning in your life.

5. Aries

Well, dear Aries, it seems as if your heart is set upon a particular person, and as Leo season amps up on Monday, July 22, it seems you won’t have any choice but to follow it. Don’t worry; this connection is different and quite special from the feel.

You also trust yourself, not just in what you feel, but you are ready for this type of relationship and even commitment. You intuitively feel that this connection is what you’ve spent your life working towards. Just because it seems so easy doesn’t mean you need to overly question it or even begin to doubt yourself.

You deserve easy love, one without anything to argue about or even become enraged by. This is what it means to truly have a healthy, mature connection because as long as you talk it out, you find there is also always a solution. Take each moment as confirmation, not just for your feelings – but for this relationship, knowing there’s nothing more real than how this person makes you feel.

As Leo Season begins on Monday, July 22, your sector of marriage, commitment, family and even joy are highlighted. This is the pleasure sector of your life, which has enormous changes in store, so long as you remember there’s nothing wrong with a love that seems to fit effortlessly into your life.

You will be directed to take action with the Sun in this fire sign. This means ensuring that your actions are not just in alignment with your words – but also your feelings. You can expect to prioritize romance more so that you want to follow your heart and even take a bit more risk when it comes to fulfilling your desires for romance.

While you have other important aspects of your life, love will take center stage in the week of July 22 – and honestly, for all of Leo Season. It’s crucial to lean into that shift to enjoy all the benefits of living a happy life and being confident that you are also building a joyful love. Permit yourself to be happy, listen to your intuition, and sink into this special connection in your life because who you have beside you is everything.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.