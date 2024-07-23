4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On July 24, 2024

It's a new day, a new dawn, a new life, and for four signs of the zodiac on July 24, 2024 ... we're feeling good. We are here for the good stuff; our astrological charts support this.

We're open-minded and ready to take on new experiences. We've let go of our need to remain jaded and judgmental, and we're here, ready to accept all that the universe has.

Today, we experience the golden light of the universe, and through transits like the Moon square Jupiter, we feel blessed to be here. Virgo, Libra, Sagittarius, and Aquarius are open to this kind of positive experience — and it feels good.

Advertisement

We are causing it, creating it, and manifesting it. To receive a gift from the universe is to believe that good things do come from a source of goodness far beyond our imagination.

And, on July 24, 2024 four zodiac signs will receive a blessing from the universe.

1. Virgo

helga Frode, brunassaraiva

Advertisement

You've come to a place in your life where you are no longer waiting on someone else to make your dreams come true, nor are you depending on others to approve of whatever it is that you dream of. The blessing of the universe comes to you through the transit of Moon square Jupiter on July 24. It looks like you are deciding what you want to do with your life right now.

There's a very strong feeling of decisiveness happening to you at this time. The whole idea of not needing another person to decide for you is new to you. While that doesn't necessarily imply that you've depended too much on other people, there's a definite rush that comes to you, Virgo, when you do something on your own.

During Moon square Jupiter, it's all about you and the way you've come to trust your judgment. This feels good; this feels real. The universe is bestowing upon you the blessings of self-confidence, and it's about to take off. This is all good.

Advertisement

2. Libra

helga Frode, brunassaraiva

You've taken it all to the next level in terms of how you have found the 'right way' of doing things. During the transit of Moon square Jupiter on July 24, you're going to be able to stand back and congratulate yourself on a job well done.

What this essentially means is that you've found a way to be happy. You are blessed, and you know it. You don't take those blessings for granted; you work with them. On Wednesday, you're going to feel almost singled out. This life is definitely working out for you, and you feel gratitude along with the joy of being alive.

Advertisement

What's apparent about the transit, Moon square Jupiter, is that it helps you to confront your limitations and either accept them or work to get over them. That one is up to you because either way, you're on the path of joy and contentment, and nothing is going to stop that motion from seeing itself through to the very end.

3. Sagittarius

helga Frode, brunassaraiva

Advertisement

The clearer your mind gets, the better your life gets, Sagittarius, and all of this becomes very obvious on July 24, 2024. What's going on is that during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you are able to say what's on your mind and stand by those words. You want to be happy, and in order to be so, you have to be open to the power of the universe so that you may receive such blessings.

On Wednesday, it all becomes apparent to you. All you have to do is speak your mind without regret. By doing so, you allow others to have no doubts. By saying what's on your mind and being straightforward about it, you set up the future. This is how it's done; these are 'my rules.'

The universe hands you a blessing on July 24. It is the gift of honesty and self-respect. You owe no one anything that isn't part of the joy package. If someone wants more from you than you are willing to give, then that is on them, not on you. You are free now, Sagittarius. Free to live your life as you.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

helga Frode, brunassaraiva

There is someone in your life whom you love, but you are not totally accepting of how they do things. This person isn't going along according to your plan. While they still bring so much to the table, you might feel that it's up to you to respond to them on their terms.

This is where things shift and open up for you. This blessing helps you communicate in ways that might not be typical for you. Your friend cannot comply with your wishes, and so you must bend and compromise. Is this OK with you, or will you fight it and demand things go your way and your way only? You'll see that there's a lot of fun in the idea of compromising simply because it brings new life into your routine.

Advertisement

The blessing of this day comes to you in the form of learning a new way to be with people and that it's OK to change, to disrupt, and to do something different.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.