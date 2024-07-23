2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Recieve Magical Abundance On July 24, 2024

Get ready to ride the cosmic waves this July 24, 2024! The stars are aligning to sprinkle a bit of magic and luck on two zodiac signs in particular today. The day will kick off with the Moon’s square to Jupiter, setting the stage for a rollercoaster of emotions and big, bold ambitions.

With the Moon in dreamy Pisces clashing with Jupiter’s expansive vibes in Gemini, we're primed for a day full of adventurous leaps and grand plans. Just remember, this burst of optimism comes with a side of caution — don’t let excitement lead you into overdrive.

Then, later in the afternoon, the universe cranks up the creativity dial, making it the perfect moment for those eureka moments and ingenious ideas that could turn your day around (or that frown upside down!)

But wait, there’s more! As the day unfolds, the Moon and Saturn offer a grounding touch that helps us to turn those inspired thoughts into solid actions. The universe is practically cheering you on to go after what you want with ALL THAT flair and finesse.

These two zodiac signs will experience a boost of confidence and bold energy. Wednesday is full of personal wins and feel-good vibes. So embrace the cosmic magic and let the celestial influences guide you towards your best day yet (this week)!

Here's how Pisces and Libra will magically receive abundance on July 24, 2024.

1. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

With the Moon splashing around in your sign, your feelings and instincts are swimming at full force. Today is your day to make a big splash at the self-care waterpark — so dive in and let those emotional waves carry you in! Pisces, remember, you are symbolized by two fish tied together, swimming in opposite directions. Do you know where this comes from? It is related to the Greek myth of Aphrodite and Eros, who jumped into a river to escape the monster Typhon and changed into fish, or the two fish that carried them to safety.

Today, you'll feel like you're embodying the spirit of Aphrodite and Eros and effortlessly gliding through life on waves of emotion and intuition that will guide you toward all the right things and places. Just as Aphrodite and Eros found safety in their fish forms, you'll discover that your intuitive insights and emotional depths lead you to the realms where dreams and reality become one. So, keep riding those feel-good vibes and let your inner compass lead you to all the right places.

And the big highlight today? The Moon's conjunction with Saturn in your sign. Picture your emotions and inner strength joining forces like the perfect pair of swimming flippers, propelling you forward and helping you push against the water with greater force. You'll feel more sensible and in control of your imaginative fish-like impulses that always have you caught up daydreaming about ideal worlds or swimming away when things get tough.

You’re set to tackle personal goals with a newfound sense of discipline and determination. Whether you're diving into a new fitness regime, revamping your skincare routine, or beginning a project that will become a vital part of your identity, the universe is giving you a solid foundation and a boost of confidence to put things into motion.

2. Libra

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

My dear Librans, June 24 is your day to shine as the quintessential social butterfly you were born to be! The day is all about harmonizing your social life, indulging in intellectual growth, and exploring thrilling new horizons — basically, all your favorite pastimes. Your diplomatic skills and natural grace are in full swing today, making it effortless to connect with others and spread joy wherever you flutter.

The day starts with a dramatic Moon Jupiter square that might stir up a burst of emotional intensity, causing you to re-evaluate your social circles and long-term goals. Whether you’re rekindling old friendships or making new connections, these interactions are helping to expand your world and enrich your philosophies so that you can find balance and abundance in all of your future relationships.

While you might feel the urge to overextend yourself on this new journey, channel this energy into setting new personal or professional goals. It’s an ideal time to reflect on your aspirations and adjust your plans for more balanced progress.

Feeling like a teeter-totter caught between overcommitment and productivity? Don’t worry; that’s just the Libra way of weighing all your options! Today’s cosmic energy calls for a recalibration of your priorities, so harness this dynamic force to channel your passion into setting new personal or professional goals. Think of it as a golden opportunity to reevaluate your aspirations and fine-tune your plans for a more harmonious path forward.

Use this day to create a roadmap that aligns with your ambitions and respects your need for balance and fairness. Reflect on where you’ve been spreading yourself too thin and make adjustments that will help you focus on what truly matters. Embrace this time to reassess and realign your goals, ensuring they resonate with your core values and long-term vision.

By the end of the day, you’ll have a clearer picture of how to move forward, allowing you to juggle your commitments with the grace and poise that only a true Libra can master.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.