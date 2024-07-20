Success Finds 3 Zodiac Signs On July 21, 2024

It's July 21, and we're starting to feel as though we need a little more than what we've got. Our astrology tells us that for those who are 'hungry' for success, there's a very good chance that success will seek us out now. We are working with several beneficial transits, one of them being Moon conjunct Pluto.

Three zodiac signs need this kind of Pluto energy to conjure up the success we are looking for simply because, to make it happen, we need to be open to change. Pluto, in conjunction with the Moon, brings one such optimal circumstance. We can look forward to powerful transformations in how we think and act this Sunday.

Advertisement

If all it takes is a different way of perceiving something to go from stagnant to active, then we had best listen to that inner voice as it tells us to focus, pay attention, and adjust to that change. When they say, "A change is going to do me good," they mean it. We will see this in action on Sunday.

Advertisement

These three zodiac signs find success on July 21, 2024.

1. Gemini

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

Moon conjunct Pluto helps you put a few of your most ambitious desires into perspective. There's much that you want and much that you consciously let yourself miss out on. Why? Fear, perhaps, or an inability to cope with the idea of success. You are the first to admit that this does come up for you, but you are also the first to admit that you don't want it this way.

That is why this day, July 21, shows you that this fear of success is absolutely something you can get over. So much of that is due to the presence of the Moon conjunct Pluto in your astrological chart. This is the time for great changes, and in your case, Gemini, we're looking at personal transformation and mental prowess.

Advertisement

In other words, you are going to get past all the hurdles that, at one point, seemed way too difficult to launch yourself over. This is a day of success and acknowledging your ability to grant yourself success. You can do this, Gemini, and it will be on Sunday, July 21, that you get to pat yourself on the back for finally accepting this idea.

2. Libra

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

Advertisement

What you'll come to see take place on Sunday, July 21, is a dream come true in terms of how much effort you put in towards making this dream come true and its eventual success. If success finds you this Sunday, it's because you worked very hard to make it so, Libra, but that won't dull the shine of your victory.

With the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto, you'll feel gratitude for being there for the success that is your destiny. Even though you were the greatest part of that success, you will feel happy that the universe worked with you and aided you in your time of need.

What you'll see is that the success you have been craving was not the kind that comes with fanfare; it's personal. By being personal, it's an acknowledgment of something inside you that has changed. Basically, what all of this means is that on July 21, you get to see how your transformation and effort created the situation of success. You did it.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

You have learned that in order to get what you want out of life, you need to be aware of your environment. You have to learn how to compromise without giving too much of yourself away. Fortunately, all of this is your specialty. On July 21, during Moon conjunct Pluto, you'll come to see that all your hard work is worth every minute spent.

What may feel like 'sudden' success is really just the culmination of all the good deeds you've done along the way to create such a formidable environment. You are like a seed that is just now starting to blossom into a gorgeous flower, and the process is just as important as the outcome.

Advertisement

This journey is transformative for you, Capricorn. You are able to pick up lessons along the way, which leads to future successes. You are now someone who knows how to handle success, and you do it with humility and gratitude. The Moon conjunct Pluto shows you that you can handle it, and you handle it well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.