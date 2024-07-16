The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On July 17, 2024

Wednesday brings us good tidings and happy news if we're receptive enough to pick up on what the universe wants us to know. On July 17, 2024, four zodiac signs will be aware and ready. Our daily astrology informs us of the helpful and insightful transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter. Because of this particular cosmic setup, we will be open to the special messages the universe has for us.

We know this has something to do with frequency, as in literally. When we talk about 'vibing' with a person or 'being on the same wavelength,' these aren't just glib throwaway phrases. There's something to the idea of literally being able to pick up on a certain frequency, and that's what we'll be doing to hear the messages meant for our ears alone. That's the power of the Moon opposite Jupiter, and that's how this Wednesday will wake us up and let us tune in to what's going on 'out there.'

Four zodiac signs have a very special message from the universe on July 17, 2024.

1. Aries

On July 17, you come to terms with your bad habit. While it's not the end of the world, you know that it will drag on and on if you don't nip it in the bud NOW. Before you know it, you'll become the living representation of that habit in human form.

Because you've got the Moon opposite Jupiter working with you to get the job done, you'll see that it's more complicated than you thought, this 'ridding yourself of a bad habit.' You suppose that's why it's become such a habit; it isn't easy to let go of. That's where the universe steps in for an appearance.

It's on Wednesday that you get to see what you're going through from a different vantage point, and that is perhaps what you need. Someone very close to you will mention this habit of yours to you. Because you weren't aware of how your actions affect the lives of those in your world, you will become very aware of what you're doing and change.

2. Cancer

When the universe intervenes on your behalf, as it will on July 17, 2024, you, Cancer, will listen up. You did not expect confrontation for a particular action you've done, and in a way, you thought you got away with it. Whatever it is that you did, it's not worth getting yourself nuts about, as it will end and become history.

However, you can't shake the feeling of guilt. Did you do something wrong, or rather something you feel responsible for, even if no one else knows what you did? That's OK, Cancer. What you'll come to see this Wednesday is that you can let go of this dragged-out memory and that the universe wants you to release yourself from the pain it causes you.

Easier said than done until Moon opposite Jupiter gets ahold of the situation and lets you know in your heart that it's finally time to accept that life goes on and that we all make mistakes. It's a big deal; you made a mistake, and so do we all, and that will never stop. So, welcome to the human race, Cancer ... we're a flawed bunch, but hey, we do listen after a while.

3. Libra

It's time to let go of that one nagging thought, Libra. You know the one, and you also know that's become more of a habit than a reality, to cling so tightly to that one thought. On July 17, the universe, via the messenger service of the Moon opposite Jupiter, will tell you that it's time to give it up.

Your special message is something that only rings true for you, Libra, and it's meant for no one else. You've been lugging around a certain idea in your mind for what feels like years already, and no matter what you do now or in the future, you continue to anchor yourself to this one thing that took place in the past. It's time to move on now.

Because the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter influences you, you'll take it seriously for the first time; you get it. This dead weight gives you nothing but misery, and you are totally conscious of its presence and how destructive it is. So, on July 17, you finally take heed, and you drop it, ultimately. Good for you for listening, Libra.

4. Scorpio

Wednesday is a good turn for you, Scorpio, as you will definitely be open to hearing what comes next: big changes are in store for you. What makes this such good news is that you know you've been putting off any kind of change for a long time, but during Moon opposite Jupiter, you won't be able to do much more than embrace the idea that change is heading your way.

This is how the universe works: it knows what you need and allows you to make it happen. You are the energy here, and what you'll come to know as your special message on July 17 is the idea that all you have to do is make it happen. That means you need to believe in yourself.

You used to see change as scary, as you weren't guaranteed a perfect outcome, and you're still not guaranteed anything, Scorpio. Because Jupiter is involved, at least there's hope. This hope shines through for you now and lets you know it's worth taking a chance on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.