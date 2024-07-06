Relationships Improve Between July 8 - 14 For These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs

You will find your luck in love between July 8 - 14, 2024 in the arms of time and wisdom. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will benefit the most if they align themselves with this message: Rat, Horse, Ox, Tiger, and Pig. But the rest of the signs are encouraged to walk the path of radical love too.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Thunder over Mountain (#62). It urges us to not get overwhelmed by the big picture in love. After all, it can be awfully stressful when you believe that only a “happily ever after” can reveal if a relationship was successful.

Advertisement

Some people burden themselves even further by needing to feel envied by others for the partner they have. Don't sabotage your luck in love through these meandering paths and toxic considerations. Instead, focus on the here and now and just show up in your relationship (and budding romance) with your best.

Mindfulness will help you where stress won't. Then wait for the other person to show you who they are. Luck will reveal who's for you and who's not, and your luck will also build something worth building.

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of July 8 - 14, 2024

1. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Advertisement

Rat, your luck in love this week is extra strong! If you are single, you will find your luck when you choose to stop searching for love. This sounds counterintuitive, but trust the process. Focus on yourself instead and lean into self-care and self-development. The chips will fall where they will and your true love will find you.

If you are in a relationship, lean into the idea that you are perfect exactly as you are. Why? Because change and growth are an inevitable part of life. So judging yourself as imperfect is just an illusion. You need to radically embrace yourself and your ever-unfolding journey. That's how you will bring luck into your love life this week.

2. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Advertisement

Horse, your luck in love this week is all about taking initiative — but also knowing your limits. If you are single, you are encouraged to unleash your creative side and watch as it transforms you into the coolest version of you. Love will blossom in the most unexpected way when you do this.

If you are in a relationship, you will find your luck in love when you and your partner choose to withdraw into your own bubble of peace, love, and comfort, out of the eyes of the world and its envy. Whether you choose to do this by zipping off on an impromptu vacation or calling it a night-in over the weekend is up to you. Let your hearts guide you in this.

3. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Advertisement

Ox, your luck in love this week has a saucy quality to it. If you are single, you are encouraged to be your true self and not “take yourself down a notch” just because your natural brightness triggers someone else's insecurities. You are not too much. They are just not right for you. This is the only way you will trigger your romantic luck.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to take note of the red flags in the people surrounding you and your partner and not ignore any underhanded tactics to drive a wedge between the two of you. You must take charge of your luck in this arena by acting when your intuition nudges you!

4. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Advertisement

Tiger, your luck in love this week has a poetic quality to it. If you are single, lean into your creative side and unleash your inner genius. It may come across as eccentric to certain people, but they don't represent everyone in the world. You will find your tribe and soulmate when you live from a space of pure expression and emotional authenticity.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to bring your and your partner's family and friends together this week. Let the bonds of love between the two of you get stronger through such familial interactions. That's how you will unlock your romantic luck. It's time to be in it for the long haul!

5. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Advertisement

Pig, your luck in love this week is all about making the right choices when life throws them at your feet. If you are single, don't settle for someone who does not inspire you or bring out your passionate side. You will unleash your luck when you refuse to let people dictate what your love life should look like and what is the “done thing” for you based on their biases and prejudices.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to bring out your loving and caring side this week and nurture your relationship without any expectations. While being a perpetual giver can be toxic, bringing out this side from time to time can be extraordinary.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.