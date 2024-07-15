3 Zodiac Signs Rise Above Their Challenges On July 16, 2024

It's July 16, and three zodiac signs won't take it anymore. We are sick and tired of buckling under the pressure, and it just so happens that our astrology of the day shows us that the Moon opposite Mars is on our side, and with this transit as our battery pack, we are well on our way to overcoming the challenges set before us.

We're not going to take it! We have come to realize that we are worthy of respect, worthy of being taken seriously, and worthy of being treated correctly by the people in our lives who have taken us for granted. The obstacle of being afraid to speak up is now being removed by the Moon opposite Mars, and we will let people know what the deal is on Tuesday.

There comes a point in a person's life where we have to stand up for ourselves, and oftentimes, that idea comes to us when we realize that we've let ourselves become doormats for a lifetime. No more to that! Three zodiac signs will now recognize self-love as self-respect, and during the Moon opposite Mars, we will easily say "no" to anyone who dares to treat us disrespectfully.

Three zodiac signs rise above this challenge very, very easily, thanks to the Moon opposite Mars on July 16, 2024

1. Taurus

Craftery Co, quickshooting | Canva Pro

The Moon opposite Mars gives your life perspective. Just as you thought you might not really understand why certain things have happened to you, on July 16, suddenly, it all becomes clear, and you are charged up by it and ready to handle it all. This is a great day to own what's yours and deal with it.

There are certain challenges in your life that you've let occur, and after a while, you haven't really done much to change them. You just got into this mindset that, well, this is your karma, and you have to live it out. Then, the Moon opposite Mars comes to town, shakes you up a bit and gives you the realization that there's more to life than the challenges that prevent you from moving forward.

And so, you kick those challenges to the ground. You got what you needed from them, and now it's time to take control of your own life and live it on your own terms. You don't want to be that person who moans and complains about their life; you want to be the person who shines bright like a diamond, and so ... you make use of the Moon opposite Mars, and you dazzle.

2. Sagittarius

Craftery Co, quickshooting | Canva Pro

The only challenge on July 16 is the one where you have to either speak up for yourself or accept a dreary fate that you will resent. So, the choice is clear: speak up or submit. Well, with the transit of the Moon opposite Mars affecting your zodiac sign so strongly, there's only one option, and you'll give someone a piece of your mind on this day.

You are no longer the person you once were, and you feel that you should receive respect for everything you've done at this point in your life. In the past, people have taken advantage of your good nature, and while you just went along with everything they suggested, you knew you were better and that you deserved more than they were willing to give.

So, the challenge that you face is the one where you own your self-respect, and you don't fold or even fear folding at the thought of the other party rejecting you if you don't do what they say. What Moon opposite Mars affords you, Sagittarius, is the ability to walk away, and that is Precious. If you need to walk, then la-de-dah. So much for that.

3. Capricorn

Craftery Co, quickshooting | Canva Pro

For you to rise above a certain challenge in your life, you know that you're either going to do it forcefully or gracefully. Because you are influenced by the Moon opposite Mars on Tuesday, there's a good chance you'll split the difference on how you approach and rise above this particular challenge.

There is someone in your life whom you love, but they are also a pest, and you need to let them know that they cannot continue as they've been going. They irritate you, and they know it, and you no longer think it's cute. You still love this person, and you don't want to cause any bad blood, but you need to let them know that you have your boundaries.

This is a major challenge for you because it brings in the idea of confrontation and manners. Can you do this without causing a war between you and this person? Of course, you can. Communicate with kindness and focus, and don't let your temper get in the way. Do this, and your challenges will be taken care of, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.