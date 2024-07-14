3 Zodiac Signs Find Clarity And Direction On July 15, 2024

From confusion comes clarity, and from chaos comes order, and all of it takes place on Monday, July 15, 2024. Astrology tells us that we are being influenced heavily by the transit of Mars conjunct Uranus and that three zodiac signs will finally get to shake off that chaos and confusion to usher in clarity, focus, and direction.

Oh, what a fortunate state of affairs this will be, as we have really seen what chaos produces: stress, anxiety, and counterproductiveness. We've had enough, and we're finally going to do something about it. This is how Mars's energy helps us finally make that important move.

With this planet conjunct Uranus, we're talking about freeing our minds to flourish as clearheaded, imaginative, creative people. Whatever it takes is what we will do to get to this place, and with Mars leading the way, victory is in sight.

Clear sight is made possible on July 15, during Mars conjunct Uranus for these three zodiac signs.

1. Taurus

ivector, NotJungCg | Canva Pro

While you love the frantic and frenetic life you live, you know that you need clarity and direction in order to achieve your goals. On July 15, you'll find that it's a lot easier to concentrate than at any other time. Perhaps the Monday vibe allows you to hone in on exactly what you want, or maybe it's the fact that you've got Mars conjunct Uranus to work with.

You know that you are brimming over with great ideas. That's all good, but you can't just sit there stewing in your juices for too long. You've got way too much energy to keep it all in, but the kicker here is finding an actual direction, which is why Mars conjunct Uranus is such a helpful and important transit for you, Taurus.

This is the day that you have to weed out the lesser ideas to make room for the ones that really can take shape. You will make that plan, and you will begin to nurture the things in your life that really require your full attention. This is only Day One, but it seems you're definitely on your way to making some dreams come true.

2. Leo

ivector, NotJungCg | Canva Pro

You've come to a decision, Leo, and that is to forge ahead in spite of the mistakes you've made in the past. What this basically implies is that you want to waste no more time dwelling on that which has already happened and that the present moment is where you belong. That's what brings you your happiness, and that's where you find your focus.

During Mars conjunct Uranus, you will see the past as something that has claimed way too much of your focus. You are sick of spending that much time thinking about things you can't control and have little to no relevance in your life at present. This is a huge day for you, Leo, and it affords you great clarity.

You're getting your groove back, and you know it. You feel as though this awareness of the present is where all the life in the world is. Right now, you are clearheaded and directed. You know what you want, and you know what you don't want. If happiness is the inevitable goal, then you've got it all planned out. Success is yours for the asking.

3. Pisces

ivector, NotJungCg | Canva Pro

You love the idea of knowing what's to come, and when you don't know, you get nervous. It's kind of a Pisces thing to want to see clearly, as a fish might in beautiful, clear waters. You, being a Pisces, desire that kind of clear vision, which is what sets the universe on fire this Monday in its attempt to grant you what you wish for.

July 15 brings you the Mars conjunct Uranus transit, which not only gives you the power to get past certain obstacles in your life but also puts you on a path of creativity and focus. This, in a way, is all you've ever really wanted: a clear line that leads to artistic endeavors. You crave being involved with art, music, literature, and maybe even math.

What you'll feel is the absence of chaos, which is ALL OF IT. Finally, the chaos has subsided, and the clarity and direction are now as clear as a bell. You feel optimistic about where you are headed; nothing can get in your way now. During Mars conjunct Uranus, you utilize all the forces of the universe to find direction.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.