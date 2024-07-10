4 Zodiac Signs That Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With The Moon In Libra On July 11, 2024

This Thursday, July 11, 2024, brings us a Libra Moon. Our astrology tells us that this is only the beginning of four zodiac signs, as our good fortune has just started its ascent. We are looking at a very good day and an even greater start to an era in our lives that brings much good luck and experience.

While we don't always think of July as being a month that ushers in financial fortune, we can reroute our thinking this time around, as it seems that, for four zodiac signs, something has taken place that has turned that fortune on its head and now ... it's all coming our way. The Libra Moon has a way of balancing things out, so this is especially good news for those of us who have been suffering, worried or drained over the idea of making money, creating wealth, and enjoying abundance.

The Libra Moon on July 11, 2024 ushers in a more fortunate era for four zodiac signs. Here's how.

1. Taurus

While you're all about having a good time and being that it's July and the summertime is all too inviting for fun, you may find that having fun isn't all that's offered to you during this day's Libra Moon transit. You may find that you're walking into more than an experience of fun and frolic. It seems that your good fortune has also taken the form of opportunity and money.

OK, you'll take it. You are completely open to that. In fact, if you had your way, you'd find a path in this life that allows you to have fun WHILE making money and vice versa. This is so Taurus of you, and this Thursday, you're going to bridge that gap, which will pave the way to a very fortunate era in your life.

Because the Libra Moon lets you see things clearly, you aren't leaping into the unknown. Oh sure, you may like to have fun, but you're no dummy, Taurus. You always have your eyes on the prize, and up until now, it's been about how to make the two paths meet. July 11 shows you that the time is now, and your fortunate era is just about to start.

2. Virgo

It will be during the Libra Moon on July 11 that you will see how your plans start coming into being, as this fortunate era is starting to take shape for you, Virgo. You have had your mind on creating something special for a long time. Because you've hung in there and stuck with it, now you get to see the fruits of your labor.

It is the Libra Moon that allows you to see that it's your hard work that created the conditions for success, and this not only inspires you but lets you know that it's OK to kick back a little, too. That's the balancing nature of Libra, which you can use in your life at this point.

You not only feel as though you are moving into a much more fortunate era in your lifetime, Virgo, you feel as though you've gotten the hint of how to keep the feeling going. This is no fluke; you know how to make things happen now, and from here on in, it's up to you whether you make it successful.

3. Libra

You have been on a roll lately. While this may be work-related, something about this 'role' seems to be inviting in all sorts of good opportunities for you, including those that revolve around love and relationships. It seems that now that the Libra Moon is here, you can clearly see that you're walking into a fortunate era in your life.

July 11 starts the motion and gives you the confidence you need to get things done 'right.' If there is someone that you are presently crushing on, you'll feel good about approaching them and expressing how you feel. As you think that all the other areas of your life are 'covered,' you'll have the nerve to say what you mean and mean what you say.

This Thursday is just the beginning, and you'll discover that people react well to you due to the Libra Moon and its calming effect on others. You may feel very strongly about this new person in your life, but communicating with them will feel very welcoming and at ease. This marks the beginning of a fortunate time for you, Libra.

4. Sagittarius

Things have been changing and progressing for a while now. Even if you didn't get a solid 'sign' that you were moving in the right direction, there's something about the Libra Moon that lets you know that nothing you've done so far has been in vain. You are working toward the goal of being happy, and it's now starting to look like 'reality.'

This Libra Moon lets you get along with people in a more honest way. Plus, it shows you that you don't have to settle for less if you don't want less. Your friendship will grow stronger, and the relationships that haven't really worked out will be less prominent. You are working your way toward a prosperous and fortunate season in your life, Sagittarius.

Things look good right now, but you can already sense that it will only get better, which gives you confidence and courage. You want to stand tall and feel good about yourself, and the Libra Moon sets everything in motion. July is a good month for you, and the 11th is when it all starts to feel very, very fortunate.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.