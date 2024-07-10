3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On July 11, 2024

Heartache be gone! July 11, 2024, wants nothing to do with you anymore. This really goes out to three zodiac signs, as our daily horoscope suggests that with the presence of a Libra Moon occurring while Venus is in Leo, we're about to kiss that heartache 'buh-bye.'

We know that on Thursday, something inside us will feel 'cleaner' as if the heartache we've been schlepping around has taken such a toll on us that we literally feel polluted by it. That's where the clean sweep of a Libra Moon comes in, and it gets its energy from Venus in Leo. See how it all works together?

Advertisement

The presence of Venus lets us know that this is really about love and letting go. During the Libra Moon, we can still love, but we can no longer put too much emphasis on love lost. Hey, it happens, and no, it's no laughing matter, but we also know that we cannot live in pain for the entirety of our lives.

We are liberated from heartache, and these three zodiac signs can rejoice on July 11, 2024, because they have overcome the past and are healed.

1. Gemini

R-Designs Criativos, acambium64 from Getty Images, Priscila Patricio | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You know that you've been lugging around a heartache that really does you no good, and while you've tried and tried to make it finally 'go away,' you are still strapped to it as if it's an anchor that holds you to the bottom of the sea. You've even tried to find a way to live at the bottom of the sea,' but on July 11, you'll find that you are being 'set free.'

Perhaps it's because you've come to the point where you can view your heartache from a distant vantage point, or maybe it's the idea that Venus in Leo is here to help you out of your pain. What's going on this Thursday, July 11, is that you know for sure that your heart is free and that you aren't here to live this way, chained, as you've been.

Venus in Leo strongly influences you, Gemini, and it shows you that everything has an end. You probably got so used to feeling heartbroken that you just figured this is your lot in life when, in fact, there's so much more waiting for you. All of it is good and filled with new love and new experiences. Let Venus in Leo do its work.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

R-Designs Criativos, acambium64 from Getty Images, Priscila Patricio | Canva Pro

You've come to understand that as of Thursday, July 11, 2024, you will no longer want to spend another moment of your precious time on earth thinking about what the past gave you and how you haven't coped well with it. OK, you got the point, and now, because of the healing energy of Venus in Leo, you can push the past aside so that you may heal your life.

It couldn't have happened earlier, so beating yourself up for not healing faster isn't a part of this deal. What you've got to work with is the rest of your life, and you feel like giving yourself a chance. Overcoming the past was always the 'thing' you needed to do to have a real, healthy life, and now you not only recognize it, you act on it.

Advertisement

This is the power behind Venus in Leo, as it shows you that you can believe in yourself now, Virgo. Yes, the past existed, but it no longer does, and you've learned all you can from this one heartbreaking experience. Done and done. It's time to set yourself free. You shall overcome.

3. Pisces

R-Designs Criativos, acambium64 from Getty Images, Priscila Patricio | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You've always kept your heartache to yourself. You smile when smiles are required and deal with life as it comes and goes. Your pain has always been a private thing. While you may not have been conscious of the idea that you put this heartache on a pedestal, you now know that you must close the door to the room that contains that pedestal.

It's time to overcome your heartache and move on with your life. What makes this easier for you is that during Venus in Leo, it's all done in private. You mend on your terms. You heal naturally. Nothing forces you, and nothing pressures you. All of this takes place as a natural progression.

You can feel the presence of the heartache lift as this day progresses, and you'll come to think of July 11 as the day you set yourself free. Yes, you gave your all to the heartache that demanded way too much attention, and now, it's time to move on. You can now walk into happiness and freedom.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.