3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Drastically Improve On July 7, 2024

Oh, thank you, July 7, for bringing us a super-duper-Jupiter transit — especially one that will help three zodiac signs drastically improve their lot in life. If we look to our astrology for the day, we will not be able to avoid rejoicing over the good fortune promised to us. And these three zodiac signs really needed the break.

We've got a lunar alignment with the planet of Jupiter, and that means good stuff. What also means good stuff is the fact that we're ready for it. We want this summer to be filled with fun and action, but we also want to know that we want to spend it feeling good, healthy, in love, happy with our surroundings, and at peace with the people we've become.

July 7 marks new territory for us, letting us know that every step we take now is potentially a great one.

Three zodiac signs see their lives drastically improve on July 7, 2024

1. Gemini

Jupiter has always been good to you, Gemini, as that's just a Jupiter thing, and the whole idea of kindness and generosity plays a big part in how this planet affects most people. What you'll start catching on to on Sunday, July 7, 2024, is the idea that you really are loved and respected, and the support team you count on is there for you.

So, how this day plays out for you is in how you witness the love that others have for you, and wow, does it ever feel good. You can't possibly feel lonely on a day like this one, and even if you did, Jupiter is going to clear that loneliness right out the window and freshen things up for you, Gemini.

If you have any doubts about where you stand at this point in the year, this day, July 7, lets you know that you're not only doing well but that there is promise and hope ahead. If you want to take on a new project or get your hands dirty with some amazing creative act, then go for it. The universe is completely on your side with this one. You are loved. It's time to bring on the drastic improvements!

2. Scorpio

Oh, how happy you will be when you finally get the idea that the bad times are so totally in the past and that you are actually being invited into a new way of looking at your life — and it's all glitteringly positive. That's what you've needed, and because your need did not turn into desperation, the universe has decided to reward you for hanging in there, Scorpio.

Jupiter transits are sheer perfection for you, especially when they transit the Moon. You'll find that this Sunday, so much of the goodness in your life becomes affirmed. That's all you really wanted, to know that you are loved and that there's hope for you and the people you are involved with, especially in romance.

Your positive attitude extends itself to more and more good energy and that's how Jupiter does its thing, Scorpio. It feeds off the super great energy and produces more and more of it, in that expansive and optimistic Jupiter way. This day allows you to believe in both yourself and in life again. Sunday is a beautiful day for you, so get out there and enjoy it! In your case, 'drastic' only refers to incredibly good advancement.

3. Sagittarius

When it comes to dramatic improvements, only you know exactly what you need to create such a circumstance. Because you didn't know it until now, the idea that you'll be able to do what you need to do on Sunday, July 7, is stupendous and remarkable. With Jupiter's help, you're able to find out what you need to be blissful at peace with all of it.

You recognize that you've needed great change for what may even be years by now, and you've also known that eventually, this change would occur. You'd just have to figure out what this change would be about, and that's why during this Jupiter-Moon transit on July 7, you're able to pinpoint your needs and get to the changes that must take place.

And so, here it begins, Sagittarius. Your new life awaits you, and you are ready for it. While it all feels new and perhaps a little scary to you, you also recognize the 'scary' as exciting and doable. You aren't going to blow this opportunity, oh no, not you. This is the change you've needed and popular or not, it's your path and you will follow it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.