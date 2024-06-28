2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance On June 29, 2024

No one wants to be told that they have to practice patience when it comes to manifesting what they most want. Yet, in these moments of apparent slowness, magic is happening. When you are forced to be patient, you also can observe more, learn from what you notice, and take opportunities for redirections more readily. By leaning into this time of Saturn retrograde in Pisces, you can use it to your advantage because your hard work toward your dreams will be rewarded.

Advertisement

Saturn will station retrograde in Pisces on Saturday, June 29, igniting a time of inner reflection and demanding work. This will revolve around your commitment to manifesting your dreams and learning how important boundaries are. Often, it’s said to plan your next steps in private. That sentiment is especially true during Saturn retrograde, where you are being guided within to rise above any karmic lessons and manifest the overflowing abundance you desire.

Advertisement

On June 29, 2024, these two zodiac signs will experience the joy of abundance.

1. Aquarius

Abundance Affirmation: I am manifesting a secure financial future.

pixelparticle from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Spending time reviewing your financial details, Aquarius, will pay off as Saturn stations retrograde in Pisces on Saturday, June 29. You won’t be experiencing any hardships with this transit, but you must demonstrate a commitment to details and to working on increasing your wealth. Saturn requires nothing but the best of you. So if certain deadlines have been lax or if you are in need of an extra source of income, then this is the time to devote yourself to this area of your life. It may feel like you have to do a great deal of work during this time, but you have to remember dreams never manifest if you try to cut any corners.

Advertisement

Begin by reviewing your financial life, focusing on where you can better pay any bills, save, or invest. Then, look at your professional life and whether you feel you are truly being paid what you deserve — as well as those intuitive dreams about new avenues to explore. You may need to speak up, raise your prices, or advocate for a raise during this time, but with Saturn here, you will surely receive what you need to feel financially confident. You could also dash a bit of cinnamon in your wallet to help you attract more money into your life!

2. Scorpio

Abundance Affirmation: I am cultivating a life of pure bliss.

pixelparticle from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Happiness doesn’t just happen, Scorpio, but it’s earned — and, in your case, likely fought for. You may be tired of feeling like you always have to fight for what it is you want or that the life you feel is meant for you. While it shouldn’t have to be this way, it will feel like that as long as you still undo those previous soul contracts that had you thinking you weren’t worthy of everything you desire. While a big part of Saturn retrogrades in Pisces will center on that inner work, you also need to be bolder and more unapologetic in making choices that are those that are best for you — even if others don’t agree.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces brings an opportunity to genuinely transform your life, enabling greater healing of your inner child, cultivating more happiness, and helping to improve your romantic relationship. But the key here is that you can do the inner work and not be afraid to make big moves. The universe will offer you everything that you want, but ultimately, you need to be the one to know that you deserve it — even if it means undoing your life as you currently know it.

Advertisement