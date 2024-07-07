3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On July 8, Due To Mercury Sextile Jupiter

Mercury sextile Jupiter on July 8, 2024, can be a great starting point for planning and preparing for the future. It's a time to think big and not limit ourselves, an energy three zodiac signs will use to their advantage to experience a turn of fortune.

If you have a goal in mind, the day offers plenty of opportunities to start creating a blueprint. The transit also allows us to feel more self-assured and will bring good periods for socializing when we can share ideas with others and connect with our muses.

Advertisement

Mercury sextile Jupiter is also a rewarding period to get pending work done. We can get back to a project during this Cardinal season and have the momentum to complete it. This transit will set three signs up to thrive.

3 zodiac signs who will experience a turn of fortune on July 8

1. Leo

Mercury is in your sign so you have an advantage and the transits for the next several weeks can feel like a prelude to your birthday season.

Mercury today enhances your confidence and creativity. You can think big without being held back. It is the essence of Leo's energy to take the spotlight and be in command while Jupiter makes you feel like the leader you were born to be.

Advertisement

This transit can also be a love letter to yourself, helping you be more gentle and patient. You can impart knowledge to others and make some fruitful collaborations. Overall, the day can feel magical, with plenty of opportunities to radiate like you were meant to.

2. Sagittarius

Because your ruler, Jupiter, is linked to this transit, it can be a time of intellectual growth and opportunities. If you feel creatively blocked, you will be in for a pleasant surprise because the transit has your mind feeling sharp. You are here to share your ideas with others and can feel a lot more comfortable in groups or circles of like-minded people. The energy today allows you to think outside the box and embark on a new learning journey.

Jupiter in Gemini has not only transformed your romantic life, but can also introduce you to people who can help you expand intellectually. You will see how the day helps you look deep within yourself and understand what you seek about this Jupiter transit for the next year.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Jupiter is in your sign, adding extra fun to Mercury sextile Jupiter on July 8. This is a time for socializing and networking. You can see how you will be more inclined to connect with people during this transit because you are very curious and encouraged by those around you.

Under this energy, your words feel inspiring and motivational. If you are in school or your job involves doing a lot of research, it can be a great day to tackle work that requires a lot of brainstorming.

For the Geminis who are creators, artists, musicians, etc, the energy during this time helps you to fine-tune your project and give it some new life. It is a very lovely and uplifting transit that makes your curious mind feel electrified and hungry to keep learning more.

Advertisement

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.