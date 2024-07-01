On Tuesday, July 2, 2024 astrology gives us the transit of Venus trine Saturn. Here, three zodiac signs get to see that not only are opportunities available, but we might want to start taking these opportunities up on their offers.

The power behind Venus trine Saturn puts us in direct line with what we love doing in this life. Work is work, and we all have to do some form of it — but to love what we do is a true blessing. And while it may still feel like work, it doesn't feel like 'toil' and on July 2, three zodiac signs will be offered a chance to change their life, via work and creative effort.

Venus trine Saturn brings in the idea of cause and effect. We are the force behind the attraction and what we have attracted is opportunity. Three zodiac signs will recognize that dreaming big was a good idea, as this is the day we get to see what we've attracted to ourselves and how to make the best of it.

3 zodiac signs attract new opportunities on July 2, 2024

1. Taurus

There's a mighty good reason why you are able to attract new opportunities on July 2, and so much of it is because you are open to the experience of newness. You are so far from 'stuck' that you're practically unhinged — and while that may not sound as positive as it really is, what makes you special in this case, Taurus, is that you really are a free spirit.

Your free-spirited nature is exactly what finds you in the right place at the right time on Tuesday, so if you are offered new work or an opportunity that is beyond the beyond in positive energy, then know that you are the one who created this for yourself. And, because you are universally supported by Venus trine Saturn, all things work out in the end, for you, Taurus.

You are open and so you receive. It's that simple. You enjoy life and welcome in new experiences, which is precisely why new experiences find you in turn. It's as if you can't walk five feet without being offered some incredibly new and wondrous opportunity and this is all because you created your life in such a way that you naturally attract this kind of thing.

2. Gemini

Because you've recently found that it's OK to be happy, you'll see that there's a residual effect to being happy. That's where you start attracting more and more happy situations into your life. While we may all say, 'of course, it's OK to be happy, why on earth would anyone choose anything less?' We also know that each person carries their weight here on Earth, and sometimes we doubt if we are 'entitled' to happiness.

Venus trine Saturn shows you on July 2 that not only are you entitled to happiness, but you are also up for the experience of newness and opportunity. Yes, you, Gemini! You aren't excluded from the fun. And as soon as you accept this, you'll see you're wanted everywhere.

You can expect good news in the form of a job offer around this time. While another great offer may balance this out, it will be fun for you to have your pick of awesome opportunities. The best part is knowing that life can definitely be great and that you are just as much a part of it all as is anyone else. Enjoy your new opportunities, Gemini.

3. Sagittarius

Figuring out that you are gifted enough to do what you want for work gives you great pleasure, but it also puts you in the position of being someone who is often handed extraordinary opportunities. During Venus trine Saturn on Tuesday, July 2, you'll once again have the good fortune to get involved with something very, very special.

When opportunity knocks, you investigate before leaping in, as you want to make the most out of your situation. Being someone who has had the good fortune to experience many great opportunities, you've also come to know that you need to adopt a certain kind of discretion when it comes to making up your mind as to which of these brilliant situations you want to engage with.

You are someone who attracts endless opportunities and this will more than likely never stop for you, Sagittarius. And so, on July 2, 2024 when, once again you get the chance to do something extraordinary, you will thank the universe for putting you in the position of being someone who is fortunate enough to have such an amazing life.

Ruby Miranda is an intuitive reader who studies the Tao, practices Tai Chi and interprets I Ching, Tarot, and Astrology.

