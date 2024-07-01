Only July 2, 2024, we will see how three zodiac signs hone in on exactly what we'd call a 'specific challenge' and will not only tackle it bravely, but overcome it once and for all. These horoscopes have the help of many good Neptune influences, including a retrograde passage, which means that, with a proper plan, we can overcome anything.

We are looking at how we rustle up a huge amount of courage to get over something that has kept us down for too long. We see this specific obstacle as a real hindrance to our progress, and 'round about this time of the year, we have no patience for hindrances — we want progress. We want action. We want happiness.

We've also got the transit of Mercury in Leo to instill that courage in us and we are going to use every ounce of it to get past the challenging threats to our peace and happiness. This is most definitely the day we conquer our fears and overcome some very specific challenges. It's time. Let's haul out.

3 zodiac signs overcome specific challenges on July 2, 2024

1. Aries

When things don't go according to plan, you do what is best to cope with whatever the situation requires. And on Tuesday, July 2, you'll be in one such situation that demands quick thinking and precise action. Because you've got the transit of Mercury in Leo, overcoming specific challenges is doable and easy, so you are in luck, Aries.

You've come to know that there is a situation in your life that isn't going to change unless you change something about it. Because this day comes with a 'mental' aspect to it, the change you'll have to implement may have something to do with your own attitude. If you can see things differently, you have a great chance to overcome whatever stands in your way.

But to get to that place, you have to admit that something is either wrong or not working here. By admitting it, you get to master it, and that leads to overcoming it completely. So, as they say, you have to feel it in order to heal it, and so much of that is possible during Mercury in Leo on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

2. Virgo

While we have Mercury in Leo, we also have a Gemini Moon, which is one of the reasons why July 2 seems so perplexing to you. The challenges are all there, and they are confusing, indeed — but you sense that there's a solution in the midst and you will absolutely find one.

What's really good is that the challenge you have before you is very specific, which means it doesn't cover much area in your life or in your psyche — you merely have to figure out what to do to remove this obstacle from your path. During Mercury in Leo, you'll have one of those 'bright' moments when suddenly it all seems very clear.

You will know what to do at the right time. The universe may seem to bring you your solution during 'the eleventh hour' as they say, but better late than never, right, Virgo? So hang in there and know that whatever challenges seem to be in your way on Tuesday, July 2, you know that on Wednesday, they will be gone, baby, gone.

3. Capricorn

You've got something in mind that won't let you sleep, Capricorn. And you, being a solution-oriented person, will not give in until you find your way out of the problem. You are in luck, however, as Tuesday, July 2 provides you with a lineup of helpful astrological transits, one of them being Mercury in Leo and aids you with clarity and direction.

This is what you needed in order to overcome that one specific challenge, and you haven't had enough time to really dive into it. This day offers you perspective and a vantage point to see what stands in your way without distraction. Once you 'see the light' you won't be able to stay put any longer — you'll move on it like a tiger.

You are not one to hang around and bemoan your fate. You get to the point and do something about it, if 'it' troubles you. During Mercury in Leo, you'll have all the universal support you need to get past that one nagging obstacle in your life and after this day is over with, you'll never again have to deal with it. Oh. Yes.

Ruby Miranda is an intuitive reader who studies the Tao, practices Tai Chi and interprets I Ching, Tarot, and Astrology.

