Tuesday, July 2, 2024, brings three zodiac signs closer to what we might call our true purpose. During this Neptune retrograde, we also have Mercury in Leo, two strong aspects that may just give us a 'lightbulb' moment.

When we find our true purpose, we often take a long time to achieve it. We follow paths that aren't necessarily meant for us, figuring that this is what we 'should' be doing.

But the passage of Mercury in Leo on July 2 shows us that there's an alternative path we should consider, as this may very well be the path that leads us to joy — and for three zodiac signs, this may be the day we discover what we are here for.

3 zodiac signs discover their true purpose on July 2, 2024

1. Leo

If anything is going to wake you up and let you see that what you're meant to be doing is right here, right now, it's the Mercury in Leo transit. July 2 is no ordinary day in the life for you, Leo. In fact, you're going to get yourself involved with something on this day that will push you in the direction of your true purpose.

While that may sound lofty and dreamy, who's to say that this is not something you are capable of? Especially since you've been feeling restless lately and in need of direction. That's why Mercury in Leo is so important for you, especially as we approach Leo season, when your power comes into its fullness.

What you do on Tuesday, July 2 may lead to you figuring out once and for all what your true purpose is, and there's a very good chance that is has something to do with making others happy. Whether you're on stage or lecturing on a topic that helps people, or perhaps you are working behind the scenes to guide others, your purpose will be quite clear to you, with the help of Mercury in Leo.

2. Libra

You've always been confused about your place here on Earth, wondering about the reason why you are here. You've craved 'real' direction and you'll find that all that you expected from yourself isn't really based on your own authentic desire. Following the advice of others has led you to the place where you are right now, and you don't feel like you're living your 'authentic' life.

Mercury in Leo opens your eyes and shows you that there's more to it than following the advice of others. Only you know what you want, and while you may have dialed that down over the years, Mercury in Leo is waking it up inside of you again — and this time, you're listening. This is the universe's way of saying 'follow your dreams.'

If you want to know what your true purpose is, then release yourself from the expectations of others. Only you know the real you.

3. Aquarius

You've taken on the labels of all the things that you don't really relate to in order to call yourself 'this, that, or the other thing,' but none of these labels really describe you in terms of purpose. You may not be sure what your true purpose is, Aquarius, but during Tuesday's transit of Mercury in Leo, you'll definitely know that there's more to it than what you've been experiencing.

You've been accused of being self-indulgent, but what others don't know is that if any of that is true, it's because you are searching for something to relate to. Maybe you are self-indulgent — but it's only because you haven't found your place yet and are desperate to find it. What is your purpose? Perhaps this will be revealed during Mercury in Leo on July 2.

The strength behind the transit lies in the Leo aspect. Under this influence, you are officially tired of dawdling around, waiting for an answer. After this day, you will be in hot pursuit of your truth, which will bring you an idea of what your true purpose really is.

Ruby Miranda is an intuitive reader who studies the Tao, practices Tai Chi and interprets I Ching, Tarot, and Astrology.

