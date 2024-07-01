Get ready for July 2, 2024, because the stars are lining up for a day packed with potential, especially for four zodiac signs primed to receive abundance. It all kicks off with the Moon syncing up with Mercury, boosting your chat game and intellectual pursuits. As the day rolls on, the Moon’s dance with Neptune amps up your intuition and creativity, opening doors to inspired ideas and new opportunities.

Later in the day, Venus teams up with Saturn in a cosmic high-five that brings serious stability and commitment vibes to your personal values and relationships. It’s all about making solid choices that bring a sense of security and satisfaction to your relationships.

So, get ready to ride the cosmic wave on June 2, 2024. —it’s shaping up to be a day where the stars offer us a space for growth, clarity and exciting developments in our relationships.

2 zodiac signs most likely to experience abundance on July 2

1. Scorpio

graphixmania | Canva Pro

Scorpio, get ready to ride the cosmic waves on July 2, 2024! This day is tailor-made for you to dig deep and unearth profound emotional insights that lead to transformative growth.

The action starts with the Moon sextiling Mercury, which will help ensure your head and heart operate on the same page. You know exactly what you want and just how to get it, and today, the universe is giving you the cosmic green light to go after everything you desire.

Additionally, while you're known for your dark, mystic, and mysterious reputation, today you may feel ready to emerge from your lair and engage in conversation! You may find yourself open to connecting with others, both strangers and those closest to you, to gain a better understanding of why you've crossed paths and the significance this holds in your world.

Your intuitive grasp of the universe and reticent yet alluring presence will naturally draw others in for meaningful conversations and emotional breakthroughs. If you're single, today could be the day you meet someone new! Imagine heading out to your Tuesday night pottery class, then stopping at the café across the street for a quick bite and running into your new tall, dark, and handsome stranger—it's a fairytale waiting to happen today.

If you're in a relationship, this celestial alignment sets the stage for clear and heartfelt communication. You might find yourself discussing strategies with your loved one for how to express love through the daily little things. As you navigate these emotionally charged matters, you'll connect deeply with your soulmate and the creative energies that define your badass sense of self, inspiring you to take action and leave your mark on the universe.

Your ability to transform and regenerate is at its peak, making this the perfect time to embrace change and ignite your passions fully. Imagine revolutionizing your wellness regimen or diving into a new project with all the passion you’re known for. Your obsession with detail and control can finally be put to good use, leading to significant breakthroughs in both your health and wealth. So, Scorpio, embrace the cosmic energies today and watch the world transform around you.

2. Capricorn

graphixmania | Canva Pro

My dear sea goats, mark your calendars because you're in for a cosmic treat on July 2, 2024! The day kicks off with the Moon sextile Mercury, helping your words flow smoother than butter in matters of both money and the heart. It's a great day for negotiating compromises and sacrifices in your relationships and career, aimed at solidifying your position on the corporate ladder or strengthening your bond with your partner for the long term.

Capricorn, you love unconditionally and unequivocally — but you have to remember not everyone shares the same view as you and you can only pour from a full cup, so it's best to set boundaries and higher your standards. Remember, there's no such thing as free lunch because you're the whole gourmet meal with a fizzy drink on the side.

Today is a great day to have constructive conversations with your partners, whether in business or love, in order to address unmet needs and foster mutual understanding. If there's one thing for sure, the cosmic weather invites you to build bridges rather than burn them.

But, just be careful because although the Moon sextile Neptune today, will help you get your creative juices flowing, which will in turn allow you to make good decisions for your relationships, this aspect could also indicate hidden differences in your relationships that could surface unexpectedly later, especially in business.

Nevertheless, later this evening, Venus trines Saturn, bringing stability and commitment to your relationships and immediate circle. This alignment hints at solidifying partnerships or cementing positive changes in your relationship dynamics. It's a day where things could be set in motion for the better, bringing abundance into your life in every which way.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.