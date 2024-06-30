Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 1, 2024

On July 1, 2024, we have the astrological alignment of The Sun with the Moon, Venus and Saturn. Our Moon conjuncts Mars, and with all of this going on, what three zodiac signs might find happening is that, because of these particular transits, we feel more 'in tune' with our surroundings and less lonely.

It's funny, but sometimes the cure for loneliness isn't necessarily about being with other people but more along the lines of being content 'as we are' in whatever situation we are in. There are things we can control in this life and things we have no control over whatsoever. When we can't control something, we have a choice: give in to misery and loneliness or find the beauty in what we have right now.

Advertisement

The Venus and Saturn influences will help us along on July 1. The loneliness we may have been feeling for longer than we can remember will abate at this time as we have worked something out in our psyches. This solution helps us feel more at home where we are, no matter what our situations are.

Feelings of loneliness will start to end for three zodiac signs on July 1, 2024.

1. Taurus

4khz from Getty Images Signature, Aleksse | Canva

Advertisement

You have spent a few weeks now feeling a bit down due to certain situations you cannot avoid. Yet, on Monday, July 1, you may feel a break in the darkness. It's nice for you to think that things are changing as this is a new month, and you are the kind of person who wants to feel enthusiastic about life.

Because of the Venus and Saturn influences, something is going on inside you that makes you feel more accepting of your situation, as if you're being guided through the storm, knowing that safe harbors await you. You see the light at the end of the tunnel, and for the first time in a while, you don't see your loneliness as bleak. In fact, as it dissipates, you feel hopeful again.

You've put up a cold side to yourself out of protection because you don't want to have to face the sadness that resides in your heart. July 1 shows you that even sadness fades and that you are still here, still alive and well, and ready to thrive. Venus and Saturn bring new life to you, and the lonely feelings you've had will end as of this Monday.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

4khz from Getty Images Signature, Aleksse | Canva

There's always been that lonely side to you, Virgo, which may be why you tend to love having a social life. You like to be surrounded by loving friends and family, and at times, you shun being alone. If you are alone, you tend to overthink things, and once you go down that path, you start feeling lonely and glum.

You know yourself very well, however, and that is why you can also recognize when it's time to snap out of it and rejoin the world, as you will be doing on July 1, 2024. Monday is all about promise and reawakening for you, Virgo. Because of the presence of Venus and Saturn in your chart, you'll notice that you feel less lonely.

Advertisement

What might even be more noticeable is the way you think, being that you are a thinker or, rather, a ruminator. What takes place at this time is your ability to override certain thoughts and not give in to them. With Venus and Saturn helping you out, you'll find that you have no time for things like loneliness or even self-pity. In fact, you've already moved on.

3. Capricorn

4khz from Getty Images Signature, Aleksse | Canva

Advertisement

You've always had a lonely side to your nature. While it's something you've learned to live with, you would certainly enjoy a break from it. The interesting part is that when Venus and Saturn work together in your particular astrological chart, Capricorn, you'll see that if there ever were a time to end your loneliness, it would be now, on Monday, July 1, 2024.

You have something to look forward to, and it involves busy work and lots of people. This will quickly help you overcome any obstacles that hold you back, such as lonely feelings or the idea that you are somehow 'not wanted.' Push those fears aside and join the living. We are waiting for you. In fact, we can't wait for you to show up.

This day brings you joy and a feeling of belonging. You may not even notice how lonely you once felt because feelings of love and acceptance are now occupying that space. You see, Capricorn? Everything works out so well for you. Now, you can trust in the process, knowing that as of July 1, your loneliness will end.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.