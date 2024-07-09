2 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Abundance On July 10, 2024

The Moon in Virgo will align with Jupiter in Gemini on Wednesday, July 10, bringing in opportunities for growth, expansion, new opportunities, and even spiritual development. However, this alignment of the Moon and Jupiter is about finally receiving a reward for your past efforts and choices. Hence, it’s essential not to be second to guess a dramatic or unexpected turn of events.

It rarely occurs when it’s time to grow or even up-level in your life because you think or feel you are ready. Instead, it always seems to happen at the most unexpected moments and always at the hand of divine timing.

Advertisement

To be prepared to seize these opportunities from the universe means that you must embrace self-confidence, trust, and faith that each step you take is one that you feel drawn to. There is no perfect time, but when a moment arrives that seems like everything you’ve been trying to manifest, you owe it to yourself to fully receive it.

Be open and ready, knowing you're rewarded for your diligence, risk-taking, and perseverance. Trust in your intuition, as the Moon in Virgo will intensify it, but also be discerning, as Jupiter in Gemini is known for bringing in multiple offers. You don’t need to say yes to everything; simply what you know is meant for you.

Advertisement

Things fall into place without trying for these two zodiac signs who experience unexpected abundance on July 10, 2024.

1. Libra

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

There is abundant knowledge within your soul, dear Libra, but it seems that you need to trust yourself a bit more than you have been. You understand that a more expansive and exciting life is calling to you, but to manifest your dreams, you must also ensure you follow your soul's path. It may not always make sense or even take the path of least resistance, but it will lead to the abundant future you have always felt was meant for you.

Advertisement

The Moon in Virgo will align with Jupiter in Gemini on Wednesday, July 10, creating an intense ability to honor your intuition and finally see the path in life you are meant to take. The one caveat is that it does not include remaining where you are. Suppose you’ve considered becoming a digital nomad, traveling abroad, or even opening up an international holistic center. In that case, this energy is precisely what you need to make that vision a reality.

You may have to make an important choice today, Libra, between your dreams and upholding a sense of safety from certain aspects of your life. Whether this is a living arrangement, relationship, or even career role, it’s the universe’s way of testing if you are ready for this next divine step. What you have to gain is so much greater than anything you release, and in your heart, you know that, inevitably, your dreams will ask you to embrace change.

2. Aquarius

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Aquarius, you must realize that the happier you are, the more abundant you will manifest. This doesn’t mean you need to quit or release everything in your life, but if you keep saying yes to those situations that feel like no, you only block your blessings. Try to see that what fills you up and brings you joy and even ease are all aspects of life that are part of your true destiny. You deserve to be abundant and happy, but you must start prioritizing that.

The Moon in Virgo will align with Jupiter in Gemini on Wednesday, July 10, bringing a unique opportunity to embrace positive changes that will lead to greater abundance and joy in your life. By no longer blocking your blessings and prioritizing your happiness, you can begin to see movement and positive shifts on your life path. While this does mean that changes will occur, as an air sign, you should be adept at embracing this divine flow of events, trusting that as long as you keep your heart set on what brings you joy, you will not be steered wrong.

Take an inventory of your life in terms of what fulfills you most sincerely, and then try to reevaluate your priorities to include more of these pastimes or even opportunities. When you can unequivocally choose your joy and see that as the path to abundance, the universe can work even more quickly to help bring you more opportunities. Become more unapologetic and straightforward with what feels like a yes versus a no. Then, honor that above all else, including the feelings or even desires of others, so that you can feel confident that you are precisely where you are meant to be.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.