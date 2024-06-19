2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Receive Incredible Abundance On June 20, 2024

With the entrance of Mercury and Venus into Cancer on Monday and with the Moon (the planet of emotions) moving from Scorpio into the sign of Sagittarius, every sign can expect some serious steam to infuse their relationships today. Mercury's move into Cancer has draped a warm, empathetic blanket over communication and thought processes until July 2, when it enters Leo. This period is ideal for genuine, raw conversations that strengthen bonds and may even facilitate reconciliations.

You might find yourself pausing more often to consider how your words impact others, which will help to foster caring and heartfelt dialogue. Venus in Cancer adds to this allure and charm, enhancing your personal magnetism with a nurturing vibe that will help improve your interpersonal relationships. Today, two zodiac signs will likely feel these cosmic shifts, with the Moon in Scorpio changing signs. These shifts may spark synergistic collaborations in the boardroom or high-quality connections in love.

Cancer and Scorpio are likely to experience abundance on June 20, 2024:

Cancer

brunassaraiva from Bruna Saraiva | Canva Pro

With Mercury and Venus having entered Cancer as of Monday, an abundance of intellectual clarity and loving vibes will come your way! Mercury in your sign will add an eloquent touch to your words and help strengthen your mental clarity, making it the perfect time to express yourself authentically, whether that be in relationships or through creative outlets. Venus going through your first house will add an otherworldly layer of allure and likability to your physical appearance, which may draw others to you effortlessly like a babe magnet. This transit has been known to increase one's outward attractiveness to the world and improve interpersonal communication skills as well. It may even cause people to want to talk your ear off because, without even realizing it, sometimes, you exude such a warm, welcoming and ethereal presence.

Whether you're expressing your feelings to a loved one or negotiating important deals at work, your words will carry a newfound weight and wisdom. These transits make it an especially great time for heart-to-heart convos and investing time into meaningful interactions that will help your dreams blossom. Whether you've been in more of an open-book mood or feeling more reticent lately, the entrance of Venus and Mercury in your sign will open doors to new opportunities, help strengthen your relationships and create moments of harmony in both your personal and professional spheres of life. Adding to the celestial magic today, the Sun in Gemini will form a bi-quintile, with the Moon in Scorpio entering Sagittarius and infusing your emotional world with creative insights and unexpected revelations. This aspect can spark creative breakthroughs and bring a sense of playful spontaneity to the air. And you know, where Scorpio's involved, depth and intensity will encourage you to pursue your desires with tact, grit, and vigor. And a little bit of spice can be a great motivator, too. Despite the Moon's opposition to Uranus later today, which might introduce some unexpected twists, these surprises will likely be more exciting than disruptive, especially for you.

Scorpio

brunassaraiva from Bruna Saraiva | Canva Pro

As a fixed water sign, Scorpio, you embody intensity and determination. Stability and perseverance are practically your middle names because once your mind is set on something, there’s no budging you. Fixed signs are all about maintaining the status quo — completing tasks with unwavering focus and steadfast dedication. You’re known for being immovable and resistant to change. Oh, and in astrology, water = emotion. So, as a fixed water sign, your emotions permanently reside in your heart. You're often led by your feelings or vibes on a situation, navigating life using your intuition to fill in the blanks. So, with the Moon in your sign today, your intuition and connection with your inner world will be heightened. This will allow you to unearth hidden truths about yourself, which will, in turn, lead to profound personal growth.

But here’s the kicker: Before the Moon moves into Sagittarius later today, it will form an opposition to Uranus in Taurus, and this is an aspect bound to shake up your relationships. Tauruses are like vibrant olefin hammocks in a timid absinthe forest that emanates an ethereal aura of light. Imagine it stretched between two thick, sturdy willow trees. Its beautiful, earthy and strong yet supple fabric is a testament to its craftsmanship. Taureans embody stability and routine and are committed to their comfort. Uranus, on the other hand, is the planet of quick and sudden changes. And like its zodiacal ruler — Aquarius —Uranus is a forward-looking planet. It balks at tradition and celebrates eccentricity. That being said, this planet (Uranus) and this sign (Taurus) couldn't mesh worse than water and oil! That’s why this aspect could invite unexpected changes or disruptions to your relationships today. It could shake things up in your dynamics but in a grounded way, pushing you to find a balance between your intense emotions and the stability you crave. It's a time to be flexible yet true to your emotional needs and set firm, practical new ground rules that ensure you and your partner don't operate on intense highs and low lows. And this doesn't just go for you and your partner; this could be a boss, a work friend, or heck, even your dog. So whether you’re trying to make sure Spot doesn’t pee on the carpet or learning how to play nice with your catty colleague, the stars are aligned to give you everything you want today, so long as you put your fierceness to good use! So conquer the day, Scorpio; the stars are especially aligned for you.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist whose works have been featured in Reader’s Digest and Best Health. She is currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.