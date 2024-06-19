The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On June 20, 2024

June 20 begins the Summer Solstice, and with the Sun leaving Gemini, we also begin Cancer season. With the Sun in Cancer and the Summer now officially beginning, we may find that we are even more receptive to what the universe has to say. For four zodiac signs, this is exactly what we need. We need receptivity to open our hearts to our uniquely designed messages.

During this time, these four zodiac signs will learn that while it's nice to dream, it's nicer to intend, plan, and see those dreams through to the end. While the journey is important, we cannot forsake the idea of at least setting up a destination. June 20 lights a fire in us and will make us understand that we need to create something to look forward to because, as we all know, Summers come and go like the blink of an eye.

The universe delivers an important message on June 20, 2024, to these four zodiac signs.

1. Aries

DECIDE. That is your important message of the day, Aries, and it will be very apparent to you that making this important decision depends on you and you alone. While that may feel like too much pressure, you've understood that you've been on the fence about one particular thing for too long and can no longer put it off.

The Summer Solstice has begun. On June 20, you will realize that time really doesn't wait for anyone and that if you are to be all you can be, as this is so much of your wish for yourself, you had better start the motion now. Thursday is a day of great action for you, Aries. So, if you've been avoiding this decision, it's time to act on it.

No more excuses. You know exactly what's needed here, and if you think you don't, it's because you're building yourself yet another escape plan. Avoid this. The universe is telling you that it's safe to move forward now and that you should trust this feeling and go for it. There is nothing to fear, and time is moving on. Go for the success you know is yourself. Get up now and make that move, Aries!

2. Cancer

OVERCOME. Yes, Cancer, it's time for you to overcome what you've held on to for so long that you've started to identify with it. It's June 20. The Summer Solstice is here. You need to grasp the idea that this world is spinning fast. If you want to be a part of the love, the joy, and the romance of it all, you need to invite yourself to the party.

You may have started to think of yourself as 'too shy' or maybe 'not enough' for certain kinds of acceptance. Well, that's just a time waster, Cancer. As you are perfectly fantastic as you are, shy or not, you need to get yourself involved. You love people, and you are happy to be social. Yet you've kept away from this kind of interaction for fear of rejection.

Check it out: you won't be. You must overcome your fear of rejection, knowing that the universe has a plan for you. It definitely involves love, infatuation, friendship, fun, parties, creativity, and work. Don't hold back. Overcome the desire to stay home. Overcome the feeling that you have little to offer: you are a superstar, Cancer. Now get out there and show 'em!

3. Leo

SHINE. Oh yes, it's your turn. You've always known that if a star is needed to bring on the good news, then you're the one who can fill those shoes, and being that you're already there with the good news, you might as well share the wealth with everyone. June 20 brings you the Summer Solstice, and this is your entrance, your debut into a world of love, happiness and joy.

You need to get in touch with that shining personality of yours. You may have backed down over the last few months in reaction to something you couldn't control. Well, that's just life; it gives and it takes, but it certainly can't keep YOU down, Leo. That's why this Thursday is all about you stepping up and taking the spotlight once again.

Enter your natural world of being the center of attention. It's not like you are anything but a force of positivity, so get out there and claim your space, Leo. The universe tells you to be yourself and do what you do best, not miss the moment. After this day is over, you will know that your job is to share love, to show confidence, and to live your life by showing others that you are a good person worthy of knowing.

4. Pisces

COMMUNICATE. While you are someone who has always remained approachable and accessible, there's still a foreboding air to you. It may just be something you've cultivated over the years to protect yourself. During this first day of the Summer Solstice, you will see that you've denied yourself something and that it might be time to let down your guard.

By owning the idea that you need to get your messages out there, you will melt the guards you've kept in place, and as you see your defenses go down, you'll notice that you are less stressed. The feeling of peace is not only something you've denied yourself, but once you start living in it, you'll realize that the key to having it resides in your newfound ability to communicate.

Open the doors to your heart and let others in, Pisces. It's the beginning of the Summer. All is well in your world. By reaching out and showing the people in your life that you are really and truly open to hearing them out and wish to share your take on things, you enter a new and much more fortunate phase in your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.