5 Zodiac Signs With The Cosmic Horoscopes On June 27, 2024

They came, they saw, they conquered. These words can be alarming under a different context, but on Thursday, June 27, 2024, they are urging you (and the entire collective) to be proactive about your dreams and never give up on what's important to you. Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most from this message — namely Aries, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, and Virgo. The rest should try to lean into their inner strength, too.

With Moon in Pisces opposite Lilith conjunct Juno in Virgo standing out as the cosmic benefactors, loyalty is not just a word but a mark of trust and respect gifted to the one who proves themselves in our eyes to be deserving of that loyalty. Let no one demand this of you without proving themselves worthy. Don't keep being loyal to the one who has tricked you or groomed you for nefarious reasons.

Moon conjunct Saturn in Pisces adds weight to this message by reminding us that karma always keeps watch even when we think it's not watching. That cosmic justice will always roll around before long.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the most cosmic horoscopes on July 27, 2024

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Improving relationships with siblings & children

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Likanaris, naysar, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Aries, the energy on Thursday has a cautious feel for you. That's your cosmic blessing in disguise, so pay attention to the signs. If your instincts pull you away from a friendship or a situation, trust it. Don't let your curiosity take you to the end of the line in the fisherman's hook.

You are also encouraged to be extra alert when hanging out with children or your siblings. This type of blessing forges you through courage and conviction and then reveals its hidden prizes. Trust yourself.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Making healthy food choices

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Likanaris, naysar, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Leo, Thursday's energy has a flurry-like feel to it for you. For some, it will bring new friends. For others, it will bring love. For still more people, this energy will bring memories that suddenly click and reveal the truth that had evaded you all this while. That's your blessing on this day.

You are also encouraged to be more conscious of your food choices and how it has been cooked. Energy can be transferred along the chain and reach you. So eat what brings you health and vitality.

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Gathering memories and enjoying nostalgia

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Likanaris, naysar, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Cancer, Thursday's energy is restful and soft for you. You are encouraged to spend time with your loved ones and make sure they know they are a top priority for you, alongside your other priorities. Engaging in nostalgia with them is also recommended, whether that's listening to old songs, sharing private jokes, rewatching favorite movies, or heading out to eat at your favorite restaurant.

Just remember: it's all about striking the right balance. So set healthy boundaries while you are at this, especially if you are trying to teach your children about boundaries, too.

4. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Practicing patience

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Likanaris, naysar, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Scorpio, Thursday's energy is all about living how you please and being supported behind the scenes. The world has enough diversity to support your existence, too; never doubt that. If your taste in movies, music, or sports varies from that of the people around you, discover new communities online so you can engage with like-minded friends that way.

You are also encouraged to be patient. Each day builds upon the one before and creates the masterpiece that is your life. If you are an artist or creative person, this message is especially important for the next chapter of your journey.

5. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Doing creative things

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Likanaris, naysar, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Virgo, believe in yourself and know that your feelings are valid. That's the cosmic gift for you for Thursday: emotional support so you can discover emotional resilience. Those who say emotions are weak usually tend to be the most emotional people with anger, lack of self-control, and other nasties leaking out from them in unexpected ways. So trust the process and lean into this resilience.

You are also encouraged to unleash your creative side. The phrase that's coming through for you is this — “don't yuck someone else's yum.” What appeals to you will also appeal to a significant population of people, even if it doesn't interest everyone. Lean into that, and don't let your fears hold you back.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.