5 Zodiac Signs With Cosmically Good Horoscopes On June 21, 2024

A day like gold and silver dust is what the energy on Friday, June 21, 2024, feels like for the collective. If you unleash your gifts, they will be received well by the world. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this beautiful influence — Virgo, Capricorn, Leo, Aries, and Taurus. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to be true to themselves, too.

With Mercury conjunct Venus in Cancer started on June 17, and with this planetary pair standing out as the cosmic benefactors on this day, we are blessed by the planets of speed and good fortune in the arena of home, family, and our relationships with our loved ones (including our pets). So make time for this important area of life on this day and remember that loving connections can truly help an individual reach the highest stratosphere they desire to reach.

Advertisement

After all, the opposite happens quite commonly when one is not so lucky and has to contend with fake friends and a vicious home environment. Such a dynamic often ruins their chances of success. So, it's imperative to understand the value of metaphorical gold against fool's gold. We also have a Full Moon in Capricorn occurring on June 21. So now's the time to let go of energetic ties that hold you back and cleanse your spirit so you can truly manifest greatness. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs experience the best cosmic experience and horoscopes on June 21, 2024:

1. Virgo

Icons8, Shotprime | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Virgos

Advertisement

Best area to focus on: Inner healing and working through personal problems

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Virgo, Friday's energy has a cut-glass feel to it for you. On the one hand, it will bring you beautiful experiences that will feel like a balm to your soul, but on the other hand, it will also remind you of the stark opposite you have experienced in the past and bring those memories to the surface. It's a call to let go of what's burdening you and only keep the insights intact.

If you feel called to, sing softly to yourself or in the company of your friends. It will allow your soul to heal, too, and you will find catharsis through the words. Just try not to mix alcohol with this soul work, as it may have the opposite effect.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Icons8, Khosoro | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Physical fitness and strengthening your core

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Advertisement

Capricorn, you are in your power era right now. So stand strong, be confident, and know that the cosmic forces on the path ahead fully support you. As long as you keep your eyes on the target, you won't get distracted or diverted by anything.

You are also encouraged to sing from your heart for at least fifteen minutes on Friday as an act of self-care and leaning into your core self. It can be a funny track, too, that makes you and your friends (or family) laugh.

3. Leo

alessandrobiascioli, Icons8 | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Creating a sacred space in your home where you feel safe

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Leo, Friday's energy has a distinctive feel to it for you. Try to bring out your regal self, and know that no one can dethrone you unless you sabotage yourself. You have the full support of the cosmic forces behind you.

You are also encouraged to find ways to heal old wounds and let go of unnecessary burdens. They will only slow you down on the path ahead. Working with a good therapist can definitely feel like a blessing from heaven at this point.

Advertisement

4. Aries

alessandrobiascioli, Icons8 | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Picking book titles and podcasts to follow that focus on spiritual healing

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Aries, you are on your North Node path and have been at this for a significant period now. How far have you come from where you were? Try to look back and take a note. That's your cosmic blessing on Friday. The gift of perspective only comes with time and distance.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, now's a good time to let go of people from your past that you are still energetically tied to. They will only hold you back from what's next. A black candle ritual or a salt bath can definitely help with this.

5. Taurus

tanjavashchuk from Getty Images, Icons8 | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Reviewing areas of your life that need improvement and making a plan you can start next week

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Taurus, you are encouraged to think about the friendships in your life on Friday. Not every friend is a real friend. Some just hang around because they would be lonely otherwise or because they can get access to some perks through you. The true friends you have are your true blessings. Recognize that and send your gratitude into the ether.

You are also encouraged to start healing old wounds now so negative beliefs, triggers, or unsorted trauma do not hold you back. The path ahead can be fraught, but the outcome will only be blessed and beautiful.

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.