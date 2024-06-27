3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Specific Challenges On June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024, brings us a unique line-up of astrological events, starting with an Aries Moon conjunct Neptune. How this affects three zodiac signs is very specific, as well. We are looking at the opportunity to not only point out and focus on an obstacle in our life but also find our way around it.

When we are presented with challenges, we immediately grasp the idea that 'all is not lost.' We may acknowledge the difficulty of the challenge, but it does not weaken our resolve to conquer it. During the transit of the Moon conjunct Neptune, we may find that what held us back all this time was merely something in our minds.

Neptune always works with the mind, and if we are to overcome challenges at this time, we will have to admit that certain things in our lives must change. This also implies that we are the ones who are going to change them. For three zodiac signs, this is a chance to grab power on a personal level, and we will see success if we try.

For Leo, Virgo and Sagittarius, what that means is overcoming specific challenges on June 28, 2024.

1. Leo

Patience has never been your most outstanding virtue, Leo, but you're working on it, and we have to give you credit where credit is due. You are much more equipped to handle things than you think you are, as this transit helps you overcome certain personal challenges when it comes to patience.

How you conduct yourself in life is important to you, as you aren't someone who wants to come off as untidy or reckless. You are very impulsive, and that has led you into trouble in the past. What this day's transit has you coming to terms with is the idea that just because it doesn't happen 'this second,' doesn't mean it's not going to happen at all.

The challenge you are to overcome during Moon conjunct Neptune is the one that lets you know that you don't need to give up on your first try simply because trying frustrates you. You are so much stronger than that, and as time goes by, you seem to be catching on to this idea. Your specific challenge is patience, and on Friday, June 28, you will certainly get over it. Good for you, Leo.

2. Virgo

Your specific challenge is one you've had for much of your life, and that is to trust in the process and stop worrying. You'll see that so much of what perplexes you in this life is that which exists in your mind, alone, and not necessarily 'out there' in the world. You are a worrier, and it is quite challenging for you at times.

June 28 presents you with a situation that lets you see just how much drama you bring in by virtue of the fact that you overthink. You drive yourself crazy, Virgo, and quite frankly, you are tired of it ... tired enough that you literally want to do something about it. So, you do.

It will be this Friday that you take a good, long look at your life and come to understand that all of this worry and rumination takes you nowhere. You are thrilled at the idea of being happy, and you've started to realize that you're the only one standing in your way. So, worry, be gone! You are officially banished, thanks to Moon conjunct Neptune on June 28.

3. Sagittarius

Your very specific challenge has always been about taking the chance and doing something you know you can do but hesitate to accomplish. You are an industrious person, Sagittarius, and there isn't much you can't do when you put your mind to it. However, you get scared off from taking the initiative, and this is what causes a major obstacle in your life.

On Friday, you'll see very clearly that it's time for you to stop feeling so threatened by the challenges that lay before you and to get up and involved now before it's too late. There's a sense of urgency that follows you throughout the day, and it inspires you, Sagittarius. It gets you moving.

Yes, these are challenges that intimidate you, but since when are you incapable of accepting a challenge? This is when you make your move, and with Moon conjunct Neptune on your side, you'll find this is a mental game. You are physically capable and mentally ready, so let it happen. Get out there and dissolve that challenge! What lies ahead can only be greatness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.