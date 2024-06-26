3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs On June 27, 2024

This Thursday, the Moon aligns with Uranus and brings three zodiac signs good luck and great fortune. June 27, 2024, shows us that the astrology of the day is here to deliver the goods, so to speak, as several of us finally feel lucky. This luck instills confidence in us and shows us that we are on the right track.

Whenever the planet Uranus transits with the Moon, it affects us in terms of how imaginative we can be. How this translates as luck is up to us, but we will see that for three zodiac signs, this could mean that the greater our dream, the more of a chance we have at seeing it come true. If we can imagine good fortune, we can receive good fortune.

So, in a way, this Uranus/Moon transit is all about believing in ourselves and seeing that belief all the way through. On Thursday, if we really are true to our course and our core belief is that good luck is part of our destiny, then we shall see this come through for us, and we will be overjoyed at the idea that we were a part of the process. It doesn't just happen; we are what makes it happen.

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest of them all on June 27, 2024.

1. Gemini

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

In the past, you've doubted certain feelings, and when you've felt as though luck was on your side, you must naturally figure it would go just as easily as it came. However, something is going on during this Uranus/Moon on Thursday. You'll feel a palpable feeling of luck and good fortune heading your way.

What's interesting is that this time, you aren't going to doubt it, and that is where the Uranus energy shows you that you can overcome your doubtful nature by simply believing in something greater than doubt itself. You've given so much energy to doubting yourself that when in the presence of a Uranus/Moon transit, you suddenly realize there's no need to go down that path.

Self-confidence rules supreme at this time, and you will find that the luck you feel is now within your grasp. It is real and something you created with your own will. So, all that positive thinking didn't go anywhere, Gemini. You created this good luck from the reservoir of your mind, and now it's starting to bubble over with good fortune.

2. Leo

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

Luck is on your side, and you will see it show up in how you explain something to someone and how they grasp what you're trying to convey. While this may not be the first and foremost description of 'good luck,' you will know how this applies to your life, Leo, and how fortunate this kind of thing can be. You've been trying to communicate your thoughts in a way that is understandable and accessible, and Thursday's transit will help you to do so.

You tend to think of yourself as a naturally lucky person, too, as the troubles you encounter aren't necessarily obstacles that prevent you from anything. You've always been able to deal with the ups and downs of life, but on Thursday, you'll see that you have a gift for it and that adaptability is truly a blessing.

All of this reads as good luck in your world, and when you can share this good feeling with someone else, you'll notice that they are more than receptive to you; they are supportive, and they want to hear more. You feel loved and accepted at this time, and this is what you've been working towards.

3. Virgo

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

You feel so excited over the idea that you've finally come to accept that what you have is, indeed, excellent. You've spent way too much time complaining about the things of your life, and the reality of the matter is that you have it pretty good, and during the Moon and Uranus transit, you come to see it that way.

This alleviates so much stress from your mind as you are now ready to see what you have as 'great' and understand that you've been given great fortune in doing so. This is the door that can lead to much happiness for you, Virgo, and it's one of those experiences that tells you, 'There's no place like home.'

On Thursday, ou'll feel that everything you've always wanted is here for you right now, and though it may not have the same pretty wrapping paper as it did in your childhood dreams, it's just as good 'as is.' What this day allows you to feel is contentment. Your life is great, and knowing it is really making you feel lucky.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.