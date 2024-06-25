4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On June 26, 2024

We've got a brand new day to look forward to, and June 26, 2024, is going to prove to be both inspiring and awakening for four zodiac signs. If we are perceptive enough, we might even find that we are getting hints from the universe. Something is taking place, something big and something good. We feel it in our bones, and we are open to it.

During the transit of Mercury trine Saturn, we four zodiac signs decide to trust our gut and go with it. It's as if we need to let our guard down so that we can let in whatever the universe has to tell us. Once we feel like we can trust the situation, we decide that this Wednesday, the universe is trying to get through to us and that we should listen with our 'good ears.' What happens today could potentially change our fate in all the right ways.

Advertisement

These four zodiac signs hear something from the universe on June 26, 2024, through signs.

1. Taurus

Tais Bernabe, Eduard Litvinov | Canva Pro

The universe is trying to tell you something. Taurus on June 26, when Mercury trine Saturn, you'll finally get it. Move forward and not look back. Saturn's influence today is all about removing yourself from the past. You are no longer the same person you used to be. While you've gained knowledge from this 'past' life of yours, you are newly formed as a person of the present.

Advertisement

It's time to start putting those past lessons into present-day action, and that is how Mercury trine Saturn works on you this Wednesday. You will see that not only does this work, it sets the precedent for you; there is no turning back. You are ready to embrace the present and the future.

This Wednesday has you looking at your life from a different vantage point, and the signs you will see will be very obvious, almost to the point of funny. You won't be able to deny the levity, and you'll appreciate that the universe definitely has a sense of humor. Still, the messages reach you, and you will act on them.

2. Gemini

Tais Bernabe, Eduard Litvinov | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When the universe gives you signs, you open to them, as these signs are as unique and specific as you are, Gemini. You've always been a complete and total individual. So, when you receive cosmic guidance, it will be tailor-made for you and you alone. That is why on June 26, you listen, because you recognize the authenticity of the message.

The signs in your life will tell you to love with all of your heart. Don't hold back. Yes, life and love are big, scary things, but they also bring such joy that they are hard to deny. Why should you deny yourself such happiness, especially as you are now in a situation that offers such a thing?

During the transit of Mercury trine Saturn, you will see that if you can receive signs from the universe, then you must pay attention to them. All you see before you and all you are picking up on is the idea that the path to your personal happiness lies in the idea of you letting go of fear so that you can allow love to flourish in your world.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Tais Bernabe, Eduard Litvinov | Canva Pro

You know when the universe is trying to get your attention because even the little things start looking like 'signs' to you. As a super sensitive and perceptive Libra, you'll find that during the transit of Mercury trine Saturn on Wednesday, June 26, the entire day is riddled with hints, clues and signs.

You'll start piecing together at this time that the one thing you're supposed to be looking at is your health and your tendency to take it for granted. This also implies that it's about the middle path here and that you needn't see your health as something you need to overhaul completely but just to work on.

Advertisement

This isn't the beginning of some crash diet, nor is it time to overindulge. At this time, Libra, the universe is trying to tell you that you merely need to be aware of your health. Feel free to love your body and nourish it well. Pay no attention to the trends and fads of the time. Listen to what your body is telling you and act accordingly.

4. Pisces

Tais Bernabe, Eduard Litvinov | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Mercury trine Saturn speaks directly to you through signs and signals. You are perceptive and intuitive, and when the universe tries to tell you something, it doesn't take long to figure out what's going on. With Mercury doing most of the heavy lifting here, you'll see that the signs you are picking up on June 26 point you in the direction of reaching out to an old friend.

You'll see that you can't deny the fact that you are probably in a better state of mind now than you were back then when you and an old friend had a parting of ways. As time passed, you started to wonder if parting wasn't too much. Maybe there's a happy alternative to this kind of ultimate separation.

During Mercury trine Saturn, you'll see that something comes to you that directly links you to this person and that it will feel right to reach out to them and see what happens. You don't have an agenda, which is all the more reason why there's a good chance you'll succeed at reuniting with this person. Why not? Go for it. The universe has put this opportunity right in your path.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.