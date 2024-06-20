Luck Finally Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 21, 2024

This Friday, June 21, 2024, brings us the transit of Moon square Saturn, and with it comes an entrance into luck. Our horoscopes for the day show us that we are entering a fortunate time in our personal history. While fortunes come and go, we know that for the three zodiac signs, this day will not only be a good one, but it will be one from which we can learn great lessons as well.

So, while it is, of course, possible for our luck to look like money or love, it may also look like wisdom. Funny how we never see wisdom as a gift given to us by luck. That is until we become wise and start to recognize that during a transit like Moon Square Saturn, wisdom helps us rise above all difficulties.

We may receive great news on June 21, or we may manifest that good news ourselves simply by being open. Saturn's energy presents the idea of limitation. At first, this may have us wanting to rebel and break free from that limitation, but then wisdom kicks in for these three zodiac signs. We realize that we needn't rebel. We need to blend in and flow with the natural course. This day brings luck and wisdom. Let's open our hearts to this idea.

A streak of luck comes to three zodiac signs whose good fortune improves on June 21, 2024:

1. Scorpio

Robert Gruszecki from Pexels, Sullivan Project | Canva Pro

Because luck is about to reintroduce itself into your life, what you can take stock of is the idea that something negative is about to leave permanently. This is what you call good luck, Scorpio. Due to the presence of Moon square Saturn, you can consider this luck to be poignant and specifically set up for you as an individual.

What June 21, 2024, brings you is the idea that the hard times are officially over. This doesn't mean that all you've had was hard times, but there is one thing in your life that you've needed to be 'over.' As of this day, during this very powerful transit, Moon square Saturn, you will see that you are now ready to embrace the good luck at hand.

What you knew was bound to happen, meaning that feeling that your luck was about to change for the better, is now cosmically available to you in a very obvious way. You have made room for this luck because you've gotten rid of that which really didn't make sense in your life, and by doing this, you've alerted the universe. In turn, it is rewarding you for your efforts, as the universe is known to do.

2. Capricorn

Robert Gruszecki from Pexels, Sullivan Project | Canva Pro

What does luck look like to you, Capricorn? Is it winning the lottery, or is it something as simple as making someone you love smile? While there's no guarantee you'll win the lottery, you most certainly will be walking into some very good luck during Moon square Saturn on June 21. You might want to take advantage of this cosmic blessing.

One thing is for sure: if you put your mind to it, you will be happy. So much of that happiness occurs because you are now ready to accept that life is good and that you are not excluded from good luck. While we all go through periods of trial and error, you're about to step into a space that allows you to feel lucky, loved, and happy.

It's nice that this luck comes to you right at the top of the weekend, too, and even though Moon square Saturn is not a super-positive transit, what it does is that it shows you what you must get past in order to feel this lucky. You, being a Capricorn, take to that challenge very easily, as you truly do wish to be a happy, healthy person. Luck is on your side.

3. Pisces

Robert Gruszecki from Pexels, Sullivan Project | Canva Pro

Being that you've been working hard on that one project, you have started to feel as though you really need a break, not from the work, but from the idea that you're doing it all for naught. Guess what, Pisces? Your project and your creativity have a purpose. During the transit of Moon Square Saturn on June 21, you'll see that luck is most definitely on your side.

On Friday, you are willing to believe that what you're involved in has meaning, and this is what opens the doors to universal grace, or as we like to call it, luck. You're walking into a very fortunate time for yourself. You'll see this luck manifest in the completion of projects, the inspiration to start new ones, and the joy of simply being creative.

Saturn's energy represents, for you, the stagnancy and inability to move forward. During Moon square Saturn, you'll see that this finally 'breaks' for you. You are no longer stuck. You feel the momentum take place. You feel the energy begin to turn on full throttle. On June 21, 2024, you will be able to admit to yourself that, yes, indeed, you have just walked into a very lucky period in your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.