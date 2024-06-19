Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On June 20, 2024

June 20, 2024 has an astrological plan for each of us, and what three zodiac signs are about to discover is that health, wealth and happiness are very much a part of the universe's big plan. It's quite easy for us to think that the summer sun comes with great healing energy. We are about to harness that energy for ourselves so that we may heal from past wounds and woes.

Three zodiac signs are surrounded by healing energy, and it is on this very first day of the Summer Solstice that we feel it kick in for real. We are past the 'I'm ready' phase and are now in it. Courage is what makes up our every move. We are confident that whatever it takes to get us to that brilliant and healthy new place, we are ready to make it so.

3 zodiac signs that have healing energy around them on June 20, the first day of summer:

1. Aries

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You know it's time, Aries, and you know that by this, we refer to you officially calling it quits on pain and the past. You can't help but feel it, too, that Summer Solstice energy that radiates and heals everything in its path. You are on that path of healing, Aries, and the great part about it all is that you are finally ready to be healed.

While that sounds like we control how much we can take or deny, the reality that hits you on Thursday, June 20, 2024, is that it's true. You can regulate this action by admitting that you want to heal. You are no longer drawn to the idea of prolonging this meaningless heartache for another day. June 20 ends your pain and lets you walk freely into the healing energy provided by the Summer Solstice.

This is where it all gets better, and you are not about to stand in the way of your progress. Not this time, Aries. You have come to experience that positive energy is something you can work with and that you don't owe the past another minute of your life. You are finally living in the present, as this is where all the healing takes place. It's time to own the magnificence that is you, Aries. So proud of you!

2. Taurus

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

While healing energy comes softly into your life, you will feel as though this is exactly what you've needed. You weren't looking for an apocalyptic change. You wanted the soft whisper of the universe, telling you that everything will be OK. ' During this first day of the Summer Solstice, you'll know in your heart that the true healing has not only begun, but it will all be OK.

You've waited for a long time, knowing that something had to change. Yet you weren't sure of how to go about creating that transformation. You've always believed that the universe had your back, and you'd be right, Taurus. You are being looked after, and because you put in so much effort to do the right thing by yourself and by others, you have created a clear pathway for healing energy to come your way.

You will feel as though the past no longer has the same kind of hold on you. On June 20, this will become very obvious in how you handle something that will come up. You may surprise yourself at how 'able' you are to manage your feelings during this event, and yet, peace may very well be your new modus operandi. You have healed, Taurus, and it shows.

3. Leo

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

There was a time in your life when you had to have everything you wanted on demand, as you believed yourself to be worthy of this kind of lifestyle. While that's not a terrible way to feel about yourself, you've realized that it doesn't always work out that way. Through trial and error, you've learned that if you don't get what you want, it's best to live with it.

In the past, you've taken your disappointments and flipped them on to other people. In turn, they've defended themselves against you. It was a vicious circle that never resolved itself until now, and on June 20, during the Summer Solstice, you will see that you are ready to let go of your old ways so that you may heal and grow into the next iteration of yourself.

You are someone who only gets better with time, and this healing energy lets you find yourself in all of this. You don't want to stay in a place of bitter resentment, as you've come to see that this kind of emotion is useless. You'd rather live in the present, letting the healing light of the Summer Solstice shine down upon you. This makes you happy, Leo, which opens the doors to future happiness for you. Smile!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.