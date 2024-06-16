5 Zodiac Signs With The Sweetest Horoscopes On June 17

A Cancer Venus and Mercury are in store for the collective on this day, bringing sweet energy on Monday, June 17, 2024. It may be a work day as usual, yet this energy is here to call us out of our shells so we can enjoy the roses. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. They are: Pisces, Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aries. The rest of the zodiac signs should try to make time for little pleasures, too.

We have a few astrological transits to contend with on June 17. Venus will leave Gemini and enter Cancer on this day. Mercury will do the same. As we are getting close to the beginning of Cancer Season, this transit marks the beginning of a Cancerian period of love, empathy, and sweetness. How will you be a force for the same in the world?

Venus and Mercury in Cancer may not be the best placements for hardcore career stuff, but they do light up the way for trusting one's heart and manifesting true love. They tell us that... if home is where the heart is, you must actively decide what feels like home to you. There's a difference between adjusting and compromising to your situation and truly being at peace with the world around you.

Moon in Scorpio opposite Mars in Taurus adds weight to this message by reminding us that we will never have the goodwill of everyone in the world. That's okay. Harsh words can sting, but they cannot stop you from achieving what you desire if you are grounded within yourself. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Here's why five zodiac signs have the sweetest horoscopes on June 17

1. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Writing down your dreams and interpreting them

Best time of the day: 8 - 9 am

Pisces, Monday's energy is absolutely beautiful for you, but it's also more traditional. If you have a family function on this day or a cultural event or festival, you are going to have an amazing time! Lean into the positive manifestations of the word “tradition,” and let it bring you the blessings waiting for you.

Some of you will have more potent dreams at this time, too. If it rains, you'll experience even more sensitive psychic senses and intuition.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Doing things that are unstressful

Best time of the day: 10 am and 9 pm

Cancer, the energy on Monday has a mundane quality to it. Yet you are on the best horoscopes list. Remember this as you go about your day and take care of your chores and responsibilities. Everything is falling into place behind the scenes, but the universe is not ready yet to show you the good stuff it has in store for you.

You are also encouraged to lean into whimsy and nostalgia. Whatever this means to you is what's being referred to. Don't go by anyone else's definitions here.

3. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Heart and soul healing activities

Best time of the day: 11 am and 3 pm

Leo, Monday's energy is absolutely terrific for you! If you play your cards right, you will win big on this day. For most of you, this is a metaphorical message, but some of you may win at poker or similar games, too, especially if you are a professional and are taking part in a championship.

You are also encouraged to listen to your heart and trust the “mad” advice you receive. It will turn out to not be madness at all but something divine and inexplicable (in a good way!).

4. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: learning about the stars and their placements

Best time of the day: 11 am - 12 pm

Sagittarius, you are about to have the time of your life on Monday! Look forward to good food, fun times, and great conversations. If you have a conference to attend or a presentation to give, you will ace everything and find yourself blessed.

Also, you are encouraged to be mindful of the weather and pay attention to the sky. Deep insights await you if you spare some time to watch the clouds. Write down what you feel so you don't forget later!

5. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Creating the life you want to live with a 5-year plan

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Aries, you are admired and loved. Never think that the opinion of a handful of toxic people constitutes the opinion of everyone. If you are minding your own business, doing right by yourself, and also being a positive influence in your community, that's all you need to know to keep moving forward. You will reach your goals.

Also, now's the time to steer clear of peer pressure. Make up your own mind and choose the activities that appeal to you on Monday. There's magic in that!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.