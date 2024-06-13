5 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have Fun Horoscopes On June 14

Soft as a feather; pleasant as a breeze. That's the energy on Friday, June 14, for everyone. If you find yourself in a whimsical mood, blame the stars. Now's the time to explore and experience ... whatever those words mean to you. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. Namely, Pisces, Leo, Aries, Taurus, and Cancer. The rest of the zodiac signs are also encouraged to unleash their creative side!

The Libra Moon is the primary astrological benefactor on Friday. As we are still in Gemini Season, this air sign moon will be amplified. So lean into the things that are linked to a Libra Moon, like friendships and being with people you love, and watch as your blessings come to you extra swiftly. It can be more popularity in your social circle, surprise discounts for loyalty at the shops you patronize, or the ability to see right through conversational BS despite the tomfoolery and skullduggery. All of your experiences will benefit you in one way or another.

Moon opposite Neptune in Pisces adds weight to this message by reminding us that our creative side is our best friend. Even when it appears bizarre, it's not. That's the nature of creativity and innovation. If you trust the process, you will surprise yourself (and others) in the end and discover something important about yourself along the way.

Finally, Saturn in Pisces reminds us never to forget the ultimate goal or destination because we are having fun. All the blessings of the present won't matter if you do that. You will only find yourself wishing you had better understood the value of determination, patience, diligence, and hard work after all. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with fun horoscopes on June 14

1. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to hang with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Your needs and wants

Best time of the day: 6 am and 6 pm

Pisces, the energy on Friday is extra special and sweet for you! Lean into your relationship with your loved ones, be they your family members, siblings, children, or significant other, and watch as magic unfolds for you. That's your cosmic blessing of the day.

You are also encouraged to make time for self-care for at least an hour. If that makes you uncomfortable, this is even more important for you to do. Deep insights cannot come to you if you don't make space for it.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to hang with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Growing more love in your life

Best time of the day: 7 am and 9 pm

Leo, Friday's energy is sweet and stable for you. Nothing much of great importance will happen, yet that's exactly what your soul needs: some rest, relaxation, maybe some entertainment, and definitely freedom from stress and drama. So lean into this blessing!

Also, those of you who are in the throes of new love or have a big crush on someone will find the cosmic forces conspiring in your favor if you lean into romance and desire. Take it slow, though. Good things take time to unfold!

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign to hang with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Confidence and self-esteem-building activities

Best time of the day: 10 am

Aries, the energy on Friday has a double-edged feel to it. On the one hand, you will feel unstoppable and at your very best. Your confidence will shine like never before. On the other hand, it may bring you more naysayers than ever before. It's the thing with flames and moths. Or perhaps it's the unsavory desire in some to hold others down.

Be mindful as you go about your day so you can tune into these undercurrents and determine for yourself who to engage with and where to go. The rest will fall into place in time.

4. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Other Taurus

Best area to hang on: creativity and doing an art or craft

Best time of the day: 12 pm and 7 pm

Taurus, you are beautiful and young, no matter your age. “Young” doesn't mean “inexperienced” in this context. This message reminds you that you are never too young to try something new or expand your horizons. Let yourself explore, even if it's slow and cautious. You will find your cosmic blessings on such a path.

Those with an artistic bent are also encouraged to lean into your art, especially painting free-form. Catharsis and curiosity await here.

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to hang with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Critical thinking

Best time of the day: 2 am and 3 pm

Cancer, Friday's energy has a sweet quality to it for you. You will be fine if you steer clear of drama and exclusively hang out with those who bring you peace and love. On this day, you will also get to share your good fortune with your loved ones. So choose your company!

Some of you are encouraged to be more critical of your future plans, especially if you tend to go with the flow and have allowed others to make all the decisions so far. You are close to a crossroads, so being more mindful about your life and the decisions that impact it are important now.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.