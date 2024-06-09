It's strange to think that one's dreams can come true, considering we're often discouraged from attaining them. What's meant by this is that we are told to dream big, and often, but those dreams get crushed by a little ol' thing called reality. Somewhere along these lines, we learn that, yes, we can make our dreams come true, but only if we work within the parameters of reality.

Because June 10 brings us a Mercury/Moon alignment, we're looking at how we perceive our luck. Do we make this ourselves? Does it fall in our lap? How do we get from the place where we are merely dreaming to where those dreams manifest in reality? On Monday, we find out.

Mercury is known for its influence on communication, which means that the universe can communicate 'to' us as an inspiration, organization, planning and execution. These three zodiac signs will discover by applying focus to the right project, they can create an atmosphere that is right for manifesting our dreams. On Monday, dreams come true, so stay open and start getting happy!

3 zodiac signs whose dreams come true on June 10

1. Taurus

You are known for keeping an idea in your mind and mulling it over for a long time before you act on it. On Monday, June 10, the time feels right for you to take action. You've got a big dream, and while you want to be smart about it, you are also well-planned and enthusiastic about seeing that dream manifest as reality. You work within the scope of 'what really can take place,' which shows you are very intelligent.

You're a person with a plan, and with this Mercury/Moon alignment pointing the way, you've started to make some solid sense of this dream plan. You are on your way. You want success and the gold, and you've realized that this is all possible. You can create your reality by putting in the effort and being honest with yourself with your expectations.

During the Mercury/Moon alignment, clarity is the name of the game, and since it all happens on a Monday, you get that 'new beginnings' kind of feeling. At the start of the week, it's certainly a positive way to get going, and simply because you know that your dream 'will' come true, you already believe it 'has' come true. Good for you, Taurus!

2. Leo

You are someone whose ebullient attitude can sometimes overflow to the point where things become unrealistic. That is why, on Monday, the Mercury/Moon alignment comes in right in the nick of time to bring you focus and direction. You've got the energy, you've got the positive vibe, and you certainly have the confidence. Now, the only thing left to make your dream a reality is a plan, and that's what Mercury is here for.

It's your lucky day, Leo, and you love lucky days because you totally believe in them. You've got a big dream that you need to manifest, and it has to start somewhere. In your case, it started long ago when you first hatched your desire to make it come true. This is a long time in the making, but it's only now that it really starts taking shape for you, which brings you immense joy.

June 10 lets you know that dreams come true, and in your case, that's no small potatoes. You envision greatness and do not see yourself ever stopping until you achieve all you envision. Your dream comes true, and it's a great one. It allows you to believe in yourself all the more, as you are a magical person who can make your dream come true.

3. Virgo

"You have kissed the past goodbye, and you are now ready to join the living." That old quote from Shawshank Redemption rings true on June 10, 2024, during the Mercury/Moon alignment: Get busy living, or get busy dying. You don't need more than that quote to know what side of the equation you're on, Virgo. You are all about getting busy living, and so you should be.

Your dream is simple: you want to be happy. Your time here on Earth has shown you that life is short, so make the best of it while you're here. Ironically, this is a hard lesson to learn, as we spend much time concentrating on all the wrong stuff. You've got one dream, and it's the right stuff: live, be happy, be kind, and spend every day in peace to the best you can.

While not every day is bliss, you can at least try to make it so. There will always be people around you who will 'try' to bring you down simply because they are unhappy with their own lives. You are the one inside that body of yours, and you choose to live in peace and happiness. During the Mercury/Moon alignment, it's quite easy to figure out what side you're on; you're on the side of positivity. That's what leads to you making your dream come true.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.