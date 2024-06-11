It's June 12, 2024, and we are looking to the world of astrology for signs of help, progress, and that little special something to let us know that, somehow, someway everything's going to be alright. So, astrology tells us that if love is the topic of the day, luck is the saving grace that will surely whip it all up into a beautiful cream topping with a cherry to boost.

It's a good day, and so much of that goodness comes to us because the stars, planets, clouds, and meteors are all in the right place at the right time. What three zodiac signs can look forward to on this Wednesday is the helping hand that comes with a Virgo Moon trine Mars. We're looking at how we earn our way back into a world where all shines brightly for our romantic relationships.

This aspect requires us to examine our actions deeply and see if we could use a change here or there. When we embrace the idea of changing ourselves, the world opens up for us, and suddenly, everything is possible. Our partners will notice this openness in us and follow our lead. Wednesday allows us to improve what is already pretty dang good vastly.

3 zodiac signs whose love horoscopes will improve on June 12

1. Aries

If you've come here to find out what your love horoscope has in store for you, Aries, rest assured that all is well in your world. What may have felt stuck or unsteady in your romantic relationship now has its legs. You're in the clear, Aries, and it will only get better.

Wednesday has a surprise in store for you. You'll see that both you and your romantic partner seem to have gotten over the hump, and being that it's a Wednesday, it makes sense, as this day is considered the hump of the week. You'll notice that communication between the two of you is lighter and less fraught with animosity; you aren't waiting around for a fight. In fact, you are very open to the idea of peace and love.

As an Aries, you are truly a warrior, yet you aren't in the mood for 'war' at this time, which lets you know that you have this very calm side of you waiting to come out. Your romantic partner will not only appreciate that you've taken it down a notch, but they will encourage you to believe in the love that the two of you have already formed, as it is worth keeping alive and healthy.

2. Cancer

Welcome to your bright and shiny day, Cancer, as it seems your romantic world is about to get better. You've got the stars lined up in your favor, and if love is what it's all about, then you are the star of the show as the Virgo Moon trine Mars transit is here to give you what you need.

Any previous relationships you've been in have given you the upper edge in knowing how to deal with a problem — and swiftly come to a solution. During the Virgo Moon trine Mars, things will suddenly make sense to you, and you'll rapidly avoid conflict, knowing there is no point in engaging.

Your romantic partner will catch on very quickly to your new 'modus operandi.' The two of you will chuckle over the 'little things,' knowing that you seek a happy home, a compatible romance, and all that anybody else wants regarding love, romance, and easy life. You are about to enter this phase, Cancer, and good for you. You deserve it.

3. Virgo

During the Virgo Moon trine Mars, you'll feel right at home with the idea of setting aside old ways and introducing new and improved communications with the person you are in a relationship with. You love your partner very much and recognize that you two have endured tough times. All the more reason to stick together and show the world what a loving relationship is all about.

Starting June 12 offers you, Virgo, a chance to take it a step higher; that is exactly what you'll be doing this Wednesday. You are now ready to put into practice all of those heady lessons you've learned. Times were hard, and they packed a serious punch when it came to doling out the lessons. And with your high intelligence, learning and applying those lessons is second nature to you.

This is where you and your love begin the journey anew, knowing where you've come from and what you've been through. It's good to gain experience, but it's criminal not to put that experience to work to live a happy, romantic life. This is a piece of cake for you, and you'll get to see how that experience has enabled you to love better and to be happier with the one you love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.