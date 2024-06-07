Nothing puts a smile on our faces as quickly as that moment when we know that the person we love understands us. They get us. They get our intentions, and if we're fortunate, they support that intention and go with us all the way. It's nice to feel understood. In fact, it's what builds confidence, trust, and a foundation for further understanding.

On June 8, we have the transit, Moon trine Saturn, to help us get beyond any obstacles and move within that trust. For three zodiac signs, this means that we will recognize the moment when our partners finally show us that they are totally on our side. So, it's more than just being understood, as this Saturn energy is complex and specific. It's about being understood and agreed with.

This is where one thing leads to another. What we will see happening now is that our partners — or our soon-to-be partners — will offer a suggestion that seems like a great idea, and it gels perfectly well with our already established ideas. This is what we call a meeting of the minds, and in love, this builds the friendship that holds up the romance. It's definitely a good thing, especially for these three zodiac signs.

3 zodiac signs with beautiful love horoscopes on June 8

1. Aries

stevecoleimages from getty images signature | Canva Pro

You've spent a long time figuring out who you are and what you want. While you don't really want to have to look to others to help you define yourself, you may find that it's all the easier to do such a thing when your romantic partner chimes in with a few ideas at this time. During Moon trine Saturn on June 8, something they say will not only ring true with you but will also solidify your notion of what it's like to be you.

On Saturday, you will see the glint in your partner's eye as they know they've reached you with their words. If you both find yourself smiling in a giddy and fun way, then know that Moon trine Saturn is doing its job of clearing the path so that you can not only be understood by your partner but so that the both of you can feel totally at ease around each other.

You get to experience a camaraderie of sorts with your partner at this time that brings you closer as a couple and as friends, too, and that can't be too bad. We all want to know that the person we love is also our good friend, and as soon as your partner shows you signs that they absolutely understand where you are coming from, it just gets better and better from here on out.

2. Taurus

LightFieldStudios from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You know that sometimes, what's on your mind may be too much for another person to handle, which is why you choose your romantic partners well, meaning you basically 'vet' them before you decide whether they are right for you or not. You've lived long enough to know what you require in a partner. So during Moon trine Saturn, when you see with your own eyes that the person you are involved with is totally on the same page as you...you are extraordinarily happy.

It seems that they get you after all, Taurus, and being that you are pretty specific, getting someone who goes along with your ideas and needs is pretty special. You weren't sure if they could catch on with your ideas, but it seems they need your guidance as much as you need to be in charge. They understand you, and that's all you want. Yes, you have a desire to 'run the show,' and that means you need someone in your life who doesn't mind partnering with you on this idea.

That's how Moon trine Saturn brings you what you need, and on Saturday, you and your person will become a true partnership. They understand you, and that's a rare gem right there. You aren't about to let them go, as this is truly what makes you happiest. It looks like the universe has answered your call, Taurus.

3. Capricorn

ilbusca from Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

All you've ever wanted from your romantic partner is the recognition that lets you know they get what you're all about. You are with someone who is definitely of their mindset, and that's wonderful, as you aren't interested in controlling a person or making them do things 'your way.' You love your partner's independent streak, but even more so, you love it when they 'get you.'

On Saturday, June 8, during the Moon trine Saturn transit, you will see that of all the people in the world, this particular oddball gets you all the way. You adore this, and not only that, it tickles you. You love knowing that you are not only understood but that the person who gets you thinks highly of your ideas. They want to back them up with love and support.

This is what builds a great relationship. You are both equals. You both play a part in creating the foundation of love and romance. It all happens because you're both on the same page. You aren't leading them, and they aren't leading you. Equality rules this beautiful relationship, and there's no hiding needed. You can be yourself, and they can be themselves simply because the understanding is honest and true. There are no hidden agendas.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.