One of the best things a person can do for their partners is to show them, by example, what we want, need and can do for them in return. June 7 shows three specific zodiac signs how to create their own luck simply by being honest, brave and trusting. We've got a strong Mars transit during a Cancer Moon, which means that when it comes to the home front, we're ready to do the right thing.

This is a great opportunity for couples to get down to the business of hashing out all of their desires and live up to their expectations. This Cancer Moon inspires all to be the best they can be, and that's a whole lot of greatness right there. If you step up to the plate and act accordingly, you may show your partner this can be done. Friday allows you to confidently tell your romantic partner, "Follow my lead."

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs know where they are headed, and that path leads to happiness, romantic understanding, and an unwritten set of rules that prove that if two minds come together as one, then success is in the bag. Three zodiac signs do their best to set the example for the happiness that the partnership deserves starting this Friday.

Advertisement

3 zodiac signs whose love horoscopes will improve on June 7

1. Taurus

wc studio, NinaMalyna | Canva Pro

It's Friday, and during the Cancer Moon of June 7, you feel like taking the bull by the horns and setting an example of what you'd like to see as a 'positive addition' to the relationship. You and your partner have been doing extremely well, but something is lacking, and it might very well have something to do with 'who does what' when it comes to chores and responsibilities.

Advertisement

Oh yeah, that's love, too. It's funny how it comes down to that. While the 'honeymoon' may last a long time, we still have to deal with everyday real life, and if you are living with your romantic partner, then it's time the two of you set up a few realistic rules. While you're happy to do your share, they have got to understand that you're not the maid.

You feel very strongly about the roles you play as a couple. While some of your conditions may not necessarily be what the other person wants, you know that if you're to make it as a couple for the long term, then certain rules have to be put in order, and what better time to 'let it be known' than June 7, during the Cancer Moon. This is where we tend to the household, and by setting an example of what you want done, you get it done.

2. Capricorn

wc studio, NinaMalyna | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You can only hope that your partner sees you in action and follows your lead, as you really have something good in mind. If all goes well, you and your partner will act like a well-oiled machine. Working with one's partner is half the fun, and it depends on compatibility and trust. You love the person you are with, and you trust that they love you back, so all should go very well on Friday.

During the Cancer Moon, you'll feel good about the small stuff, knowing those little things are also necessary, like cleaning up or establishing better household habits. This takes communication and clarity. Capricorn, you can make something known with words and actions if you want something done. Don't leave it up to the imagination.

This Cancer Moon is a shared experience, and you can expect that if you stand by your word, you'll set an example of trust and action. When your partner sees that you are ready to stand behind your words, it will inspire them to get a move on. If it's as simple as doing something tougher, like cleaning the place up, then so be it! Easy, peasy. Done and done.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

wc studio, NinaMalyna | Canva Pro

Because you are so original and unique, you've often surprised the person you are with, which is also one of the reasons they love you so much. You want to avoid becoming the one who entertains, as this puts too much pressure on you. It's nice to know that you can do this, that you are naturally fun and 'entertaining,' but this is a share-and-share-like experience, this romance of yours.

During the Cancer Moon on June 7, you might need to confront your partner with the idea of them taking over the entertainment segment of the evening, as you are the one who needs a little break every now and then. By putting it bluntly, you can let your partner know that, while you appreciate how they appreciate you, you're starting to feel like you're the one doing all the work.

Advertisement

So, kindness leads the way here, and during the Cancer Moon, you'll see that all you have to do is ask to receive. Set the example of equality in the relationship and ask your partner to start doing some entertaining, cleaning up, making dinner, doing chores, and taking care of everyday life. It's nice to know you can do it alone, but sharing the responsibilities with someone you love is much nicer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.