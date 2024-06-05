On June 6, 2024, we may find ourselves in a pickle, so to speak. We've got this double whammy of a transit — Moon squares Saturn at the same time as Moon conjuncts Venus. So, whatever goes down now will have something to do with love, romance, and frustration. We may have bitten off more than we could chew, which may end up looking like us, breaking our commitment to someone who is depending on that commitment to stay rigid.

We thought we could do it, yet it's starting to feel oppressive. For three zodiac signs, the transit that really makes the difference in how we feel is Moon square Saturn, as this will tap into that place inside us that acknowledges our frustration. We may love the person we are with, but something's happening inside us, and it may lead to a confrontation.

The truth is, for the three zodiac signs affected by the Moon square Saturn, June 6 will show us that we really aren't into this wholeheartedly. We wanted to make it work—we really did—but our hearts are telling us in no uncertain terms that we aren't going to last, not according to 'the rules' at least. This is where many of us start to act out. We will be breaking our commitment because we're not committed. It's that simple.

3 zodiac signs who overcome their challenging horoscopes on June 6

1. Gemini

maridownload | Canva Pro

While you try to be the best person you can be, sometimes you just can't beat the universe. On June 6, the universe is handing you the transit of Moon square Saturn, which automatically puts you on edge. Something is bothering you, Gemini, and this transit lets you know exactly what it is. You do not feel you can live up to your end of the bargain, implying that if you don't do something about it soon, you'll really end up suffering.

As a Gemini, it's very hard for you to choose, and one of the things that terrifies you the most is the idea of confrontation. Hey, nobody really likes confrontation (unless, of course, you're a Sagittarius), but you like it even less, and what you will experience on June 6 is a show of your fearfulness. You can't tell the person you've committed your heart to that your heart is no longer into it.

While confrontation is the most dreaded thing in your life, you will find that your partner, or whomever it is that you can no longer commit to, will do the job for you, freeing you from having to do it yourself. So, the upside is that you don't really have to do much to get out of this commitment. It happens naturally when your partner gets the hint and ends it for you.

2. Virgo

maridownload | Canva Pro

You are a sucker for enthusiasm, and when you get a great idea, you jump on board impulsively. You want to be a part of the 'next great thing.' During the Moon square Saturn transit, you'll realize that you might not be the right candidate after all. Your romantic partner expects something from you that you have apparently lost interest in.

On June 6, you'll break your commitment to them, and while you might not even be doing it intentionally, your 'soul' has guided you to this place, and you can't help it. You don't have it in you to tell them to their face what you want, need, or have been up to, and this is all because you still love them. You are just not able to fully commit as they had wished for.

This allows you to know yourself and to be honest with yourself. With this new self-awareness, you can be honest with your partner and see what they say. Perhaps they aren't going to reject you flat-out as you thought they might. This is a great opportunity for you and your loved one to be truthful with each other. This kind of truth can only bring goodness.

3. Pisces

maridownload | Canva Pro

You know that you've promised a few things to your romantic partner that now feel like a huge burden and one that you know, in your heart, that you will not be able to provide. You aren't convinced that promises are a real thing. That's the stuff of children and fairy tales. You are living in the real world; so if you break your promise and commitment, you feel that you are only being true to yourself, which is legit.

However, you did commit someone. During the Moon square Saturn, you will break that commitment. You may have your reasons. They may all seem very legitimate to you, but you will end up crushing your partner's heart, as they were not expecting all of this to happen. They relied on you to remain true to them, so June 6 has them wondering what their next move will be.

The Bright Side: Not all is lost; you were merely doing what you had to do in order to remain true to yourself. One little explanation in a kind way will do the trick, but you must remember to be kind. If you can explain your intentions to your romantic partner, then it can be ironed out and understood. You don't want to break up. You are just uncomfortable with the wording of 'what has to take place' in this relationship. So, do the right thing and rewrite it as you would like to see it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.