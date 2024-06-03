It's quite easy to get into the groove of love, romance and flirtation during the week of June 3 - 9, 2024. And because we've got so much positive Venus energy hitting us from every angle, three zodiac signs with the luckiest love horoscopes this week feel open to the idea that love is not only possible, but something that might begin in earnest this summer.

This week, three zodiac signs are primed to pick up on certain astrological transits that influence how they see their partners and envision their relationships. Important and influential transit this week are Sun conjunct Venus, a new moon in Gemini, Moon trine Pluto, Venus square Saturn, Moon trine Saturn, Mars in Taurus and a Jupiter/Moon alignment. All of this spells intrigue and adventure for three zodiac signs in particular, who will make travel plans and have promises upheld during this time.

All in all, we can look forward to a very loving and positivity-rich week for these three zodiac signs.

3 zodiac signs with the luckiest love horoscopes between June 3-9, 2024

1. Aries

Major turnarounds are happening for you, Aries, as the week of June 3 - 9, 2024 shows you that just because one thing went wrong the other day doesn't mean the whole event has to be cancelled — and this could have something to do with your love life. When we say event, we aren't necessarily talking about an outing — we are definitely referring to a change in plans that takes place where your love life is concerned. You thought it was over and now, boom! It's back. You aren't sure where this train is heading but you know it feels right and that it's worth taking a chance on.

Jupiter is making sure that you make the right moves and with Mars in Taurus, you're basically covered mentally and emotionally. What this week shows you is that you CAN be spontaneous. So, you go with the flow, Aries. That's how this summer is going to play out for you. You aren't fully committed to anything other than the knowledge that life is joyful if you choose for it to be, and that is definitely your choice. You've had it with the rough times. And the beauty of the whole thing is that you're the one in charge. Yes, you've made a renewal in romance, but that was your choice. Go for it, Aries!

2. Sagittarius

Venus square Saturn has you reevaluating your love life, in so much as you know what you want and feel brave enough this week to let your partner know that certain things can stay while other things must go. Saturn energy really has an effect on your personality this week, and this is going to not only work for you but for your partner as well.

What you'll discover is that the two of you need not fear confrontation. And if personal boundaries are important and have not yet been specified, then now is the time and the time is now. You'll have no issues with communication during this week, as Gemini's energy is on your side, pulling for you. Decision-making comes a lot quicker now than it ever has before.

You'll also see that as a couple, you're able to iron things out together in ways you might not have been able to do before, simply because one or both of you were too scared to open your mouths and speak. Knowing that you've created this wonderful safe space for each other sets a precedent, one you can rely upon for all your days to come. This is how intellect works in a romantic situation and you'll get to experience this during the week of June 3 - 9, 2024.

3. Pisces

What you've always wanted in a partner was a person who craved the same kind of adventure as you do, and during June 3 - 9, you'll find that something in your present partner has woken up. They are suddenly asking you about travel times — "would you be interested in going to...?" That they are interested arouses great curiosity in you, which makes you feel that this is the week you start making some serious plans.

Ooh la la. Finally, it's happening! You and your romantic partner are actually going to do more than sit on the couch watching TV, and while neither of you have really had any problem with that, it sure is nice to think that maybe there really is more to life than TV and that it sure would be awesome to get out there and experience that other existence. Oh yes, it would be, Pisces.

This week has you and your partner feeling young and fresh, as if you've both just sipped from the fountain of youth. And you may very well be very young, but you know how easy it is to fall into that pattern of endless routine. Enough routine. This week, June 3 - 9, has you planning for adventures. Start getting excited, Pisces. Start figuring out what you're going to wear!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

