3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Fears & Embrace Change On May 24

On Friday, May 24, during the Moon square Saturn transit, we will see how certain changes we've not wanted are worth considering. The influence of Saturn on our lives is all about authority and structure, and we've been resistant to structure for reasons we no longer stand by. This could be a time for transformation for three zodiac signs, and we learn to flow with it.

Our personal lives have taken a new course. Can we sit by and ignore it for a while? No, with Saturn, we need to move with it. With the Moon, we see that it's OK to change. We can embrace the idea of living life in a slightly different and perhaps more 'enlightened' manner. We are open to change this Friday, which gives us a good turn.

If we don't move along with the times, we could get left behind. This is no joke. We are not only being told by the universe that the change that is taking place is good for us but that we must embrace it to stay relevant. This is where something remarkable can take place, and for three zodiac signs, this is where that which is truly wonderful can begin.

Zodiac signs who overcome their fears and embrace change on May 24, 2024:

1. Gemini

You've started to look at your life as 'on the clock.' While this by no means states that you feel that time is rushing past you, you are well aware now that if there's something you want to do, then you had better get to it, as time waits for no one. Friday brings you the Moon square Saturn, which will show you that certain laws are at play here, and the big one is that time is fleeting.

The change that will seem possible to you now is the change that has you knowing in your heart that you have to get over certain things. You've kept yourself stuck in fear, and that fear has become a lifestyle for you, Gemini. While you may not be calling it 'fear' per se, you know it to be true. You have been stuck. You have kept yourself out of harm's way, only to realize that no harm may be involved.

All of this means that you are now ready to embrace the idea that you can step it up and get out of your own way. There's a world out there that needs to be experienced. You can't just find your inspiration by looking at photos. You want to live it firsthand, as this life won't offer second chances. As they say, this isn't a dress rehearsal; Get ready to get up and out there, Gemini. Live your life! No regrets!

2. Virgo

You don't care if others tell you it's 'too late' to accomplish so much of what you've put off for far too long. Nobody knows as well as you do that you 'shoulda-woulda-coulda-didn't' and that if you're on the clock now, as time places us all, then it's time to be the change you want to see in the world, to quote Gandhi. You can leap and find encouragement and support with the Moon and Saturn's help.

You see your life unfold before you, and you're well aware that time is, indeed, limited. You need to make your moves before it's too late, and while you don't like being reminded of this fact by everyone and their uncle, you know it's true. Boy, do you ever know it's true, but you're willing to do something about it now. Moon square Saturn can be very inspiring when a person needs that kind of jumpstart.

So, don't be surprised if you leave this day with major plans in store, as you have decided to give up your fear of everything and live your life. You want the experience of flying to Europe, you want to know what it's like to eat strange foods, and you want to see how other cultures make do. You are tired of worshipping the dollar and want to spend some of that hard-earned cash. It's time to embrace the unknown. Strap on those wings, Virgo; it's time to fly.

3. Capricorn

If you've been stuck in a rut for a lifetime, or at least the latter part of your life, then it's up to you to do something about it. Moon square Saturn provides the reality check, and you provide the nerve to trust it. You know it's up to you to be the one who moves the hands of fate, and if you don't start it up soon, you may lose your momentum once and for all.

And that's not going to happen because Saturn's energy has always put you in motion, and once again, you'll listen to the universe as it instructs you to make the best of what you have and seek out new horizons while you're there. May 24 brings to you the idea that there's more to this than just doing your job and coming home to watch streaming TV. You were once very active, and then...you gave in to the routine, and now...you hunger for more.

This requires change, Capricorn. This means you need to take the initiative and pursue your dreams. You have the love and support of many people in your life who are cheering you on, so ... do it. What is this life for if I only watch it disappear? There's more to life than drudgery, and you know this all too well, which is why during Moon square Saturn, you will act on that impulse and acclimate to transformation and change.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.