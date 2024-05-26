Well, it had to happen, and it had to happen this week, May 27 - June 2, 2024. The love we thought would last has turned into the love we cannot wait to get away from, and the truth of the matter is that it happens. Our fairy tale romances don't always end up as fairy tales; in fact, for some of us, the idea of continuing on with these stories sounds more like a nightmare from which we have to wake up from.

There's some intense energy being brewed in the stars this week. With Moon square Venus coming at us at the same time as an Aries Moon conjunct Saturn, we're talking about not taking things lightly and perhaps feeling a little more 'offended' than usual. We might be looking for an excuse to call it all off, and we all know how that one goes: if you open the book of knowledge, you may just find what you're looking for.

In other words, May 27 - June 2, 2024, has us finding a good reason to leave our romantic partner, and for these three zodiac signs, the impulse to end the relationship will turn into a very real reality. We are walking into June as single people. We know the implications, and whether or not we are comfortable with being alone, we will do what we set out to do. That is to break up with the ones we've been with for longer than we'd like.

3 zodiac signs whose relationships could experience hardships from now to June 2

1. Cancer

Recently, your sense of self has soared high, and with this knowledge, you aren't really that sure you can subject yourself to anything — or anyone who doesn't rise to your standards. You don't feel as though you're asking too much, either, Cancer. You simply wish to see eye to eye with the one you love. It appears that you and your present partner are growing further and further apart as you do.

You don't see yourself as part of a couple as June comes around. In fact, you are more than likely going to end this relationship this week. You know that it's risky and you're taking a big chance with your life, but it IS your life, after all, and you can't stick around only to make yourself unhappy. Your partner does not make you happy, so what's in it for you?

This is life, which is way too precious to waste. While you weren't thrilled with the idea of breaking up with this person you once loved, you also feel very honest with yourself. This has to end. It's not working, and you don't feel you have the energy to 'make it work.' The love is lost on the idea of forcing it to work, and you don't have it in you anymore. This is when you part ways, and both of you will eventually get used to it.

2. Virgo

You really didn't think it would come to this. What disappoints you the most is that you've waited this long to do what you've suspected would finally happen for way too long now, and that is to break up with your romantic partner. You are no longer committed to any part of it. The only thing you can see is the exit. You will be taking advantage of it at this time.

Hey, you tried, and that went on for what felt like years. The more you tried, the more you lied to yourself, thinking things were finally on the mend. Yet, nothing ever really mended or snapped back. It was all about the temporary fixes and the inability to see that, in the long run, both you and your partner were incompatible.

This is a case of being unable to handle the part where 'the honeymoon is over.' You fell madly in love with each other until you got to know each other as real people. You simply can't take your partner's flaws, and while that's what makes them human, much in the same way that your flaws are what makes you human, you don't feel the need to continue. You want to love them; yet, you can't find that within you anymore.

3. Libra

While you're known to be somewhat of a people pleaser, you've also come to understand that this is way too hard a job to keep up. While you're not into hurting anyone's feelings, you've also noticed that you've hurt many people simply because you aren't honest with them. You don't want to tell the truth because you don't want others to feel bad about what you're really thinking, but this week, this translates as you coming right out with the truth.

This truth is that you cannot be the people pleaser this time around because pleasing people is starting to kill you emotionally. This is what's going on between you and your romantic partner. You can't keep up the charade anymore. The two of you have come to a crossroads, and you want out. Now is the time to speak up, Libra, or forever hold your peace.

You cannot keep yourself in this state of mind, however. You need out, and you must act on these feelings right now. You see June as a month where you are free from the relationship you got yourself into, all because you couldn't say 'no.' You'll get up the nerve to tell it like it is. You will not only say 'no,' you will end the romance once and for all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.