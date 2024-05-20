5 Zodiac Signs With Incredible Horoscopes On May 21

Two can tango and three can jive. So don't be disheartened if your plans seem unsuccessful at first. Maybe a key ingredient was missing! Maybe you were trying to jive with only two people! That's the quirky message and energy for Tuesday, May 21, 2024. And while five zodiac signs will have the best experience if they lean into this – namely, Aries, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, and Taurus – the rest are urged to be mindful of how many cooks are necessary to feed a hundred people, too!

With the Moon in Scorpio opposite Mercury in Taurus standing out as the cosmic benefactors on this day, we are reminded that true strength does not have to fit any stereotypes. It can be found in people who resemble Julius Caeser and also in those who are like Bob Marley or Sasha Velour. So, don't put yourself in a box or a cage by adhering to restrictive beliefs. Allow your spirit to breathe so you can find inspiration and ideas wherever you go and whoever you engage with.

Mars in Aries conjunct North Node adds weight to this message by asking us to always keep our eyes on our “true north”. It's different for every person, so you can't ask anyone to help you figure this out. You must figure it out for yourself based on what calls to your soul.

Once you know, lean hard in that direction so each action paves the way for the rightest life for you. You will find happiness on such a path and won't have to convince yourself that happiness lies at the end of the journey. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 21:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to partner with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: quality time with your loved ones

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Aries, the energy on Tuesday has a restful and relaxed quality to it for you. Even if it's the beginning of the week, you will benefit more if you follow a slower pace and live more mindfully. Everything will fall into place when it's meant to, don't doubt that. Your cosmic gifts will come to you when you remain receptive and at ease.

You are also encouraged to spend quality time with those you love, whether they are your family members, friends, or significant other. Good times and great conversations await you on this path. It's the best way to honor the second day of Gemini Season!

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to partner with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Courage

Best time of the day: 10 am/pm

Leo, be patient and calm on Tuesday. You may not know it, but the cosmic forces are conspiring in your favor behind the scenes to make sure you receive the results of your hard work. But trust your intuition and don't ignore red flags while you do this. You are very close to receiving a lot of good fortune and luck so it's likely you will have energy vampires knocking on your door before the treasure comes in.

You are also encouraged to be courageous and prevent negative self-talk from diminishing you from inside. There's nothing you can't accomplish if you put your mind to it. Believe it!

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to partner with: Other Cancers & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Building stamina and grit

Best time of the day: 10 am

Cancer, the energy on Tuesday has a stillness about it that will help you figure out something very important for your life. For some of you, it will open your eyes to an important truth. Maybe you have a fake friend spreading rumors about you, or someone is taking advantage of your sweetness. For others, this energy will reveal to you what your true purpose in life is and where your soul wishes to go.

Journal the insights you receive. You are hardier and stronger than the naysayers say. You'll surprise them all in the end (and maybe even yourself!).

4. Gemini

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Mindfulness

Best time of the day: 10 am & 2 pm

Gemini, we are in the thick of Gemini Season at this time, yet there are a lot of retrogrades currently ruling the sky. So don't be surprised if you feel like socializing with only a few people or keeping your inner circle smaller than usual. There's a method behind this weirdness, so as long as you trust the process and where your soul wishes to go, you will be fine.

Meditation and mindfulness are definitely the words of the day for you, as they will help you stay grounded and calm. This, in turn, will allow you to make better decisions that lead you away from the toxic and towards that which is good for your soul.

5. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to partner with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Self-love and forgiveness

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Taurus, if you feel called to, turn away from everyone and spend some quality time with yourself on Tuesday. Important insights await you if you choose to do this, which will help you in the next leg of your cosmic journey. For some of you, this is even more necessary since you have issues with people-pleasing and often prioritize yourself last or not at all!

Love is also highlighted for you for this day. Whether you find it in the company of a select few individuals or while indulging in your favorite hobbies, lean into love on Tuesday and don't allow anything or anyone to sour your mood. You will receive your blessings on this path.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.