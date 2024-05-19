The Gemini Sun is no pushover; while we tend to think that all things Gemini are dualistic and therefore confused or not one way or another, we will find that on May 20, this particular Gemini Sun will show certain people, namely three of the zodiac signs, that what we are is better off single. We are the ones who decide this; this isn't a fate that's been handed down to us, nor is it something we dismiss as 'bad luck.'

In fact, for the three zodiac signs who will accept that the single life is better than the non-single life, let's just put it this way: we know what we're talking about. Life has given us certain equations, and we've finessed those numbers until we came up with the only possible result; we need to be single because this is what makes us the happiest...right now.

The world is made up of partners and singles, and the days of 'needing to be in a relationship' are practically archaic. Sure, people still judge others on the idea of whether or not they are with a romantic partner, as if being with someone makes one 'more' complete. However, for the three zodiac signs here, May 20 is the day when we know what's best for us, and NOT being in a relationship is the path of glory. Others will just have to deal with it.

3 zodiac signs who embrace being single on May 20

1. Aries

OK, so you're single. Are you single and loving it, or are you single and resenting every second of your life? The idea of you not loving your life 'as it is,' is ridiculous because if anyone's going to make the best of it, it's you, Aries, and on Monday, May 20, 2024, you will definitely be waving that flag high in the air, and on it will read: Single and Loving It.

It's not as if you haven't loved being in a relationship; you've loved that, too. You are someone who experiences both sides of the coin, and during the Gemini Sun, this kind of dualism really shows through for you. You are happy ... no matter what. This is your nature, and even when times get hard, you manage to rise to the surface.

Right now, the single life beckons. What will you do with it? Will you use this precious time to seek out a new partner, or will you enjoy the rest and relaxation that comes with not having to be responsible for another person's heart? What's starting to become obvious to you, Aries, is that the Gemini Sun has you knowing whose heart comes first, and it's your own. Take care of that big, beautiful heart of yours. Enjoy your life, no matter what 'status' you claim.

2. Libra

September 23 - October 22

Being single is no biggie for you, Libra, as you take your life as it comes, and if you happen to be single right now, you'll be the first one to settle into it. During the Gemini Sun, you've made up your mind, and what looks to be the most optimum situation for you, in terms of love and romance, also looks like you are taking a break from it all ... for a while.

Monday, May 20, shows you that it's good to be single and that if anyone is going to make the best of it, it's absolutely you, Libra. You've always had the 'loner' streak to you, so when you enter the Gemini Sun, you choose to keep to yourself, rather than share yourself with another. Right now, this is how you feel, and you always go with your heart.

Not to mention that Gemini season works wonders on your nerves, as in ... this is your time to relax and unwind. You don't mind the idea of spending quality time on your own, and should you want some companionship, then no one is there to tell you, 'no.' You are a free bird now, Libra, and this not only inspires you but sets free your creativity and adoration for life itself.

3. Sagittarius

When you think about your own personal space, you get a little selfish, or rather...territorial. You like having your space, and even though you are happy to share your love life with another person, the reality of the matter is that you've come to know yourself as someone who prefers to be single. In this way, you don't have to worry about someone else crossing your personal boundaries.

May 20 brings you the Gemini Sun, and as it always goes with you during Gemini season, you feel free and easy. You aren't in the headspace for a commitment right now; you are hearing another call that has nothing to do with the relationship. The call to create is here and now, and this Monday will have you paying heed to that call.

You're going to see that the only way you can accomplish everything on your mind, especially in creative content, is by keeping to yourself to create your own schedule. By not having a partner to tend to, you free yourself up, and during the Gemini Sun, this is really all that makes you happy. You don't want to be bothered by having to be responsible for another person at this point, and that's just fine...this is who you are, and to thine own self be true.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.