During Moon trine Uranus transit on May 17, 2024, three zodiac signs are 'not going to take it anymore.' Whether this is in a relationship, a job or a lifestyle choice, the empowering energy of Moon trine Uranus allows these zodiac signs to create the change they're seeking.

The kind of 'breaking free' that's going to take place at this time is all about revolution and rebellion, which is all the more reason why having a rebel planet like Uranus on our side is so necessary. Those most affected by this energy will feel a strong sense of forward momentum. These zodiac signs aren't in the hesitation phase any longer — they're in liberation mode.

3 zodiac signs experiencing deep personal transformation on May 17, 2024

1. Taurus

There's something going on in your life right now that you are not only not fond of, but recognize as cloying, inhibiting and opposed to everything you believe in. During the transit of Moon trine Uranus on May 17, you conclude it's time to rebel. You no longer want to be party to what annoys you — more than you were previously willing to admit — in your romantic relationship.

Your partner has not lived up to their commitment. This may not necessarily mean cheating, but they did not do the right thing by you, either, and you've just about had enough. Moon trine Uranus has you looking yourself in the eye, knowing what your next move will be. You are going to break free on May 17 and you are going to feel as though you've set free a flock of condors, it's going to be so intense. You are so in touch with the breath of life that you know you don't want to waste a second of it.

2. Cancer

You've begun to realize that what's inhibiting your life is your attachment to a romantic partner who is no longer good for you. On May 17, during Moon trine Uranus, you gain insight into what's really going on here and how this person may be holding you back — which is the last think you need at this point in your life.

Your lifestyle has changed as well; you've started to take better care of yourself and you've got yourself believing that health is wealth, which is never a bad idea, Cancer. Your partner, on the other hand, seems to be stuck in a behavioral pattern that shows you that they are not concerned with things like health or well-being. It's as if they are a child unaware of what it's like to take care of one's self. You cannot stay in this situation any longer, and you know it. They might not know it, however, and it all may come as a big shock to them, and maybe they need this wake-up call. But the reality is, you're not their teacher. You need to break free from the binds that tie and you will do this during Moon trine Uranus.

3. Aquarius

In your case, Aquarius, it's all about work. You aren't happy with the day-to-day of your job (and even less happy with the compensation or recognition). You've started to resent working altogether, and even though you need the money, you're starting to see the work as drudgery. Well, welcome to life on earth...we work. That's what we do. The key here is to find something in your life that helps you bear the burden of feeling like you're simply doing what you have to do.

What's good here is that you have the transit of Moon trine Uranus coming your way on Friday, May 17 bringing clarity. You don't have to quit, nor do you have to suffer. You will see that there is a way to find both security and freedom at once, as it's all a matter of perception. If you're able to find a side hustle or hobby that makes you happy, you'll offset your workload and free yourself from the routine. This is how you survive life, Aquarius. It's all about the balance. All work and no play makes Aquarius a dull zodiac sign, and 'dull' is the last thing you are. Use that brilliant mind of yours and find a way out of the constriction you believe you're in. It is possible, and transits like Moon trine Uranus show you that all it takes is a shift in perspective. You can do it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

