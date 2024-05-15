Leave behind the worries and fears that block you from listening to your inner self. Focus not on the words of others but instead on the divinity and wisdom of your inner voice, for it is here that the path to abundance is born. Spend time with yourself to discern your inner voice over other thoughts and consciously lean into the wisdom found there. That will enable you to make positive changes that will allow your finances and sense of abundance to increase in your life.

Asteroid Pallas shifts into Scorpio on Thursday, May 16, as part of its retrograde journey, encouraging you to improve your financial life based on the ability to honor your inner wisdom of knowing what needs to be done. Pallas governs over learning, wisdom, creativity, and strategy. Scorpio takes on a deeper meaning as you can reflect on what you intuitively know must be done or changed to create a more abundant life.

Pallas in Scorpio allows you to reflect specifically on your finances, so whether it is getting caught up on past bills, receiving a monetary gift, or taking steps to secure a future of wealth, you will have the power to generate greater abundance in your life. Reflect on how you can use your inner wisdom to improve your finances. Then make the most of this energy as you know each moment helps to prepare you for the life you have dreamed of living.

2 zodiac signs experience abundance on May 16, after Asteroid Pallas enters Scorpio

1. Pisces

Abundance Affirmation: I am listening to my inner self as I create an expansive and abundant life.

In many ways, you may not entirely recognize yourself from the person you were last year. No longer is your head in the clouds while you’re simply daydreaming. Instead, you have been approaching your divine ideas with commitment and diligence so that you can bring whatever you desire to fruition. Part of this has been because of Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries, encouraging you to remember that you are worthy of living a life of abundance — without fear of ever losing what is meant for you.

As Pallas retrograde enters Scorpio, the energy shifts to your house of luck and abundance, helping you continue your growth process in new and exciting ways. Pallas retrograde in Scorpio can help you approach innovative ideas with the same sense of conviction you’ve been embracing with Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries. This means as busy as you may have been recently, it’s not time to rest just yet, instead, you need to continue to give it you’re all as you know it’s the only way to manifest the life of your dreams.

Pallas retrograde in Scorpio will help you explore your financial stability, allowing you to expand your life, travel, and embrace more experiences. Take time to focus on what you have created and any loose ends you may need to tie up to send an energy of readiness for greater abundance. Be open to revisiting past themes, especially if they have to do with spirituality, education or travel opportunities, as you can now take advantage of an important offer from your past. Don’t give up on any of your dreams because you are just about to see each one manifested in your life.

2. Libra

Abundance Affirmation: I am worthy of creating a life of abundant miracles.

As much work as you’ve done on yourself, you still need to reflect on your inner worthiness for the life you hope to manifest. Worthiness, or a focus on what you deserve, has been an unspoken focus in your life. Not just in your ability to decide what kind of life you want to live but also in knowing that self-doubt steals more dreams than the opinions of others ever could. You have to be secure in knowing that you are worthy of all you dream of so that you can also receive the divine miracles of the universe helping to bring each one to fruition.

On Thursday, asteroid Pallas moves into Scorpio as part of its retrograde and helps you build up your inner worthiness to receive greater blessings of abundance. Pallas governs wisdom and the ability to fight for what you deserve in this life. In Scorpio, it can help you develop your worthiness based on the internal validation of your choices. Also, it allows you to make the decisions necessary to add to your financial wealth. Spend time picking apart what you feel you deserve, along with ensuring that you’re not letting anyone, or anything from your past, dictate what you choose to create in this life. When you know in your soul you are worthy of abundance and success, then that is all you will attract.

Even if you are still working on self-worth, take time to reflect on how your decisions would be different if you moved with the knowledge that you deserve nothing but the best. Even if you are in the process of healing or learning your worth, you can still start making choices based on how you want to feel in the future. By doing so, you help yourself see that you’ve always had the power to improve your life and begin to attract greater abundance; you need to start asking for what you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.