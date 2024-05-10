3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Lives Improve Now Through May 13

Oh how lucky we are starting May 11. It looks like this weekend will bridge the gap between ourselves and whomever it is we've been at odds with, and just in time, too. We've now got the weekend to accomplish something that requires positive energy and the ability to work together on something. Thanks to the helping hand of a Waxing Cancer Moon square Mars, it all becomes clear: our argument is over. We finally agree.

This agreement is more than likely something that two people in a romantic relationship could use very well, considering this Saturday was meant to do something together that needed to be done. This is when we come together to agree on what needs to change in the household, perhaps even in the relationship.

We are working together on this day and will see examples of this in three particular zodiac signs. The ego wars are over, my friends, and we are thankful to have the strength to put our own aside. Now, we can finally get to the task at hand. Oh, how wonderful it will feel when we realize that all we have to do to get to this productive state is talk, listen, and learn.

3 zodiac signs will see their love lives improve now through May 13:

1. Aries

artist4love | Canva Pro

You might want to pinch yourself to see if any of this amazing luck is real because Aries, it's real, alright, and how it translates as the Saturday's good fortune is how you and your partner tackle an important issue in your life. While this 'issue' may be materialistic, it still requires your mutual participation, and over the weekend, you'll finally understand the meaning of 'smooth sailing.'

Oh yes! The water is calm, and the tensions are dismissed. All you can see now is that you and your partner have finally decided to work together rather than apart. You may have gotten into an argument with them recently, and that could have put you off, making you feel as though solving the issue might be the end of you. No way is that the truth! Working together is what you do best, and your relationships are just golden.

With a Waxing Cancer Moon square Mars as your guiding light at this time, you'll see that it's OK to go with your heart and just roll up those sleeves to get the job done. Working together with your partner to accomplish something lofty and huge is a job meant for partnership. You can't do this alone; honestly, you don't want to do it alone. No worries there. The stars say, "We got you, Aries."

2. Gemini

artist4love | Canva Pro

While you're pretty much used to running the show, you may find that this weekend, you are taking a back seat simply to show your romantic partner that you are open to suggestions. If they have something to say or offer, then you'll be more than happy to let them have the 'mic.' You feel gregarious and kind; it's time to work together.

Because the Waxing Cancer Moon is square Mars, you'll be taking yourself out of your comfort zone to let your partner guide you at this time. This is a good time for you, as the weekend allows you to get out of your way so your partner can add to the situation. The work you have to do together can be mutually agreed upon.

There's nothing more fun than two people getting together to work on something worthy and special, and if you can just get your agendas to synch up, then all will be well in your world, Gemini. This is also a learning lesson for you. You love being in control, and you've come to see that when you let others take the lead, there's still an opportunity for you to benefit.

3. Sagittarius

artist4love | Canva Pro

You can be romantic one day and friendly the next, meaning that your relationships tend to fluctuate between romantic and platonic. You like this dynamic, and that's exactly what's going to work best for you this weekend. The idea that you and your partner can do something that has very little to do with romance is exciting to you; it inspires creativity.

Your partner is the same as you. They love to concentrate on being creative, too, and you'll find that the Waxing Cancer Moon square Mars brings out this drive toward creation. You already have the love; now, it's all about working together to create your weekend masterpiece. Only you two know what working together is like, as you are not like other couples. This is your power, your strength, and your union.

You feel very secure, as you and your romantic partner have got it going on so many levels. Your relationship is multi-layered, and this not only gives you hope for a fun and exciting future together, but it sure does make your everyday life worth living. Working together, for you, Sagittarius is playing together. Nice combo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.