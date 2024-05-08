5 Zodiac Signs With Intuitive Horoscopes On May 9

The energy on Thursday, May 9, is all about recognizing the value of small details. With Pluto Retrograde raging (albeit in the background), things that were overlooked may suddenly become important. It's less about the broad strokes now and more about the tiny things that miss the eye until you observe it suddenly.

Your mind goes, “Wow!” Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Scorpio, Cancer, Aries, Taurus, and Pisces. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to see the trees for the forest, too.

With the Moon in Gemini's relationship to Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius standing out as a beneficial force, we must look beyond the surface and see the true heart of things. Whether this is a person, a situation, a job, or an opportunity, the surface glamour (or absence of it) can often give the wrong impression of what's at the core of something. Those who can do this successfully will always know the red flags and the green flags. They will never be taken for a joy ride.

Saturn in Pisces adds weight to this message by reminding us that growth, transformation, and change are the way of things. Even the Earth has changed many times over since its inception. So, working on oneself and building yourself up from the core will lead to greater satisfaction than papering the surface with gold and silver. It's vital for your spiritual well-being.

If you feel like it, do a guided meditation to help you understand yourself. To make the experience more potent, hold an amethyst palm stone in your hand. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with intuitive horoscopes on May 9:

1. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Studies

Best time of the day: 8 am/8 pm

Thursday's energy has a beautiful feel to it for you. If you turn inward and listen closely to your heart (and soul), you will realize what you must do to make your life even more beautiful. If you feel called to, meditate while holding a crystal of your choice to help you with this.

You are also encouraged to increase your knowledge base and understanding of the world. Whether you study through books, podcasts, audio lessons, or conversations with people, now's the time to work hard for the next leg of your life.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best time of the day: 7 am/pm

Cancer, you will be mediocre if you believe you are mediocre, and you will be a queen if you believe you are a queen. That's your quirky message of the day for Thursday. So don't sabotage yourself! You have the cosmic forces backing you up and removing obstacles from your way, but if you let negative self-talk get the better of you, you will block this blessing from coming in.

You are also encouraged to lean into self-care as a physical act, bolstering your self-esteem and self-respect. So don't skip this! The next phase of your life (and the current one) depends on this.

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Anger therapy

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Sometimes, Aries, it's important to just set out into the world on a brand-new adventure and allow yourself to adapt as you go along. It may not be advisable for every aspect of life or in every situation, but it will open you up to learning new things about the world, the people in it, and yourself.

Those of you who suffer from anger management problems are encouraged to release your anger in safe spaces. Punching the heck out of a punching bag is one method, and so is visiting a rage room and smashing some old appliances. Find what works for you, and in time, you will find the way.

4. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Virgo & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Relaxation

Best time of the day: 2 am

Taurus, if no one has told you they love you recently, tell yourself that and hug in front of the mirror. If that makes you feel weird, it's a sign to take a closer look at your past and the subconscious messages about your worthiness that were communicated to you.

The cosmic forces are firmly on your side and rooting for you to shake off what doesn't serve you. Meditation can help you find your center and gain deep insights,. You can also do this by working with a therapist. Do what works best for you.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Spa therapy

Best time of the day: 10 am/pm

Pisces, be mindful of the things you say on Thursday. You have the power of manifestation on your tongue now (it's a cosmic gift), so make sure you aren't channeling that into negative spaces and manifesting more negativity. Instead, focus on what you want and bolster your confidence through positive affirmations.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to pamper yourself with spa therapy. Your soul craves a little bit of R&R (rest and relaxation). So go for it!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.