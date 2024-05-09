3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On May 10

There comes a time in a person's life when we don't want to do what others tell us is best for us because our personal experience shows us that we can trust our gut during decision-making. We know being true to ourselves might put others off, but what is worse? Lying to yourself or going along with the crowd so they can be happy while we are miserable?

May 10, 2024, brings us the Moon square Saturn, and this transit shows us that we do not have to do what others want of us just to avoid being swayed by them. This life is ours to live. We are the authority on what is right for us, and while we may find that we do things to accommodate others at times when we feel very strongly about something, it's OK to say 'no' to those who mean to influence our decision.

Friday shows three zodiac signs that, if we need to follow our hearts rather than go along with the lemmings, that is the right move. Being true to oneself is not always the popular move, but it is the right one. It is the move that works with truth. Whenever we make 'false moves,' we know it, and sooner or later, we experience the consequences of ignoring our heart's request — not on Friday, though. This is when we are true to ourselves. This is when we can be proud to be the people we are.

3 zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness on May 10

1. Gemini

You have always moved to the beat of your drum, and while that's put you in an isolated position at times, you wouldn't have it any other way. You'll feel all the more clingy to your ways, as these are the ways that work for you. If they don't work for others, then that is up to them to deal with. What you know for sure is that you must, at all times, be true to yourself.

On Friday, you may see how your ways clash with those of others, especially those you are supposed to get along with. However, you aren't interested in compromising what you feel to be your truth. It doesn't matter who you are in opposition to, even if it's a loved one. You must remain true to yourself, and that could end up with you feeling lonely or an 'outcast' at this time.

It's obvious to you that all things will work themselves out in time. You've seen this kind of dissension before with friends and family. You trust in the universe that it will all work out, and it will. You will learn that you didn't have to compromise your truth and that you are ironically respected for it. That's a nice turn of events for you, Gemini.

2. Libra

You have a certain way of doing things, and while you feel you're not here to win any popularity contest, the odd thing is that people seem to like how you handle your life because you are true to yourself. However, you might run into some flack, as not everyone can deal with your original style. You are an independent thinker, and not everyone can handle that.

Friday shows you that you'll always have to deal with jealous people, as you aren't about to start doing things differently than you're used to. This is because you are true to yourself, your style, and your manner. You do what works for you and don't check in with others for approval. This irritates people, as they don't have the same kind of self-esteem as you do, Libra.

You'll walk away from this feeling better than ever about yourself. It's not that you think you are better than others — you don't, but you know that listening to your heart is way better than listening to the bad advice of another person. If it doesn't work for you, you don't get involved, but you are ready to back those words up with action.

3. Scorpio

To thine own self be true, and that's about as real as it gets, where you are concerned, Scorpio. You might be called a host of names, but the one thing nobody can call you is fake. You are true to yourself, and you live up to your word. You aren't here to be swayed by the public, and you'll find that staying true to yourself seems to upset others. Ah well.

You can't please everyone all the time, nor do you wish to. While Friday might have its adverse effects, they're nothing you aren't already used to. You may hear a nasty word being said now, but it will only solidify why you don't turn to others for advice. You will be your advisor, and you will do things your way.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right? Well, you're always down for strength-building, and you'll find that saying no to authority is part of the plan. You gain strength by doing what YOU feel is right, not by following in line obediently. Sure, someone out there resents the fact that you're this independent, but that's their problem and not yours. To thine own self be true!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.