3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Lives Improve On May 10, During The Cancer Moon

We've all seen those television commercials that portray older couples holding hands, walking down flowered lanes, still in love 'after all these years.' The optimist in us wants to believe that we are entitled to such a fate, while the skeptic in us doubts such a thing is possible. During the Cancer Moon on May 10, we'll have a chance to look at our romantic relationships and gauge whether we will be like the old, happy couple.

It takes a while to grow into that kind of comfort. Life hands us so many situations. If we stick together, we can rise above anything. This Friday offers three zodiac signs a vision of the future, in so much as we can feel the union of our partnership. We are close enough to the person we are with to know that we've overcome the 'worst of it' and what we have to look forward to now is a good life.

This isn't a dream, nor is it wishful thinking. During the Cancer Moon, three zodiac signs feel the love in their hearts for the person they have chosen to spend their lives with, and it will feel like a true union. This is a meeting of the mind and heart. We not only feel good about our lives at this time, but we feel like we are one with our partner. Union, yoga, yoke, one.

3 zodiac signs whose love lives improve on May 10, 2024:

1. Cancer

You have worked very hard to create the right vibe for your romantic relationship. The closer the two of you get, the more you realize that something very special is happening. During the Cancer Moon, you'll see that the effort you've put into your romance is worthwhile and makes you feel 'in synch' with your partner.

On Friday, you will see how the Cancer Moon affects you personally. What you wanted out of your relationship was nothing as good as what you seem to have discovered, and that is the two of you coming together as one. You have reached the point of union where you flow with each other. You are kin.

This inspires you and lets you know that you and your person are destined for more. Your relationship is built on experience, not just love. While the love is there, you've accrued so much shared experience that it's hard to tell who did what anymore in all the right ways. You are empathetic to your partner's needs and wants, and they, to you. During the Cancer Moon, you will find a union with your partner.

2. Leo

You and your romantic partner have spent enough time together to know that no one else in the world could fill the role. You love your person, and they love you. On Friday, you'll see how that love plays out in terms of togetherness and like-minded thinking. During the Cancer Moon, you may shock each other with how well you know each other.

While you aren't available emotionally to anybody else regarding how you relate with your partner, no one knows you better, and you love this. You have developed this partnership into something so special that you see them as part of yourself. This is not narcissism; this is union. True union. The term 'yoga,' which is known to just about everyone, is rarely known for what it really means, which is 'union.'

You and your partner are in a union, and Friday brings this to light. You've always felt good about this union, but it's not until this particular Cancer Moon that you realize this is indeed a blessing from the universe. You have found 'the right one,' Leo, and as far as you're concerned, you'll never let them go — good for you for feeling that way.

3. Pisces

What you have with your romantic partner is not only special; it's private. You and your person have developed your language of love, it seems, and the way you speak to each other may not be in a way that anyone else could understand. On May 10, you'll see this in action and recognize it as special and precious. The way you communicate together is rare and loving.

You have come to that point in the relationship where you both realize that you've found the pot of gold in each other. You do not feel that there's anything other than the two of you. While you're able to move through the world as individuals, there's nothing better than coming home to that one person who does the trick for you.

During the Cancer Moon, you'll notice that in your union even more, that palpable need to be together and experience the joy of what it's like for two people to become one. This is how it is with you, Pisces; you love your partner so much that you've come to see them as an extension of yourself. They feel the same. Friday has you both celebrating the beauty of the union you've found with each other.

