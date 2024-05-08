For some reason, we don't ever give ourselves any credit for the invisible things that occur in our lives...like being psychic, for instance. We all get these 'gut' feelings, and some of us can see further than what might be considered 'the limits.' We all experience that which might fall under the definition of 'supernatural 'events,' and yet, the supernatural is something we immediately squash down as 'fanciful thinking.'

We like to call it a 'gut' feeling, and it very well might be just that, but there's something else happening because that 'gut' feeling is strong, potent, eye-opening. Three zodiac signs will experience something akin to phenomenal on May 9, as the Waning Crescent in Gemini opens our third eye and lets us 'see' something that no one else can see.

The power of clairvoyance is so scary to the world that we sweep it under the rug and call it 'crazy talk.' Yet, here we are, knowing what we just saw, felt or experienced. You can tell us we're charlatans, phonies, attention-seekers or whatever we know what we're picking up on and whether the world accepts the word 'psychic' or not, we know what we are, and for three zodiac signs, when those inner messages start getting loud — we listen.

3 zodiac signs who feel majorly psychic on May 9:

1. Aries March 21 - April 19

Shen Stock, Cute Vectors | Canva Pro

You are definitely psychic, Aries, and you've known this all of your life. Whether it's the 'feeling' you get right before something happens that clarifies your powers for you, or it's literally being able to predict something that's about to happen...all you know is that this sixth sense has been with you forever, and it continues to get stronger and stronger.

You've tried to deny its presence in your life, as others have told you to do, but you can't deny the truth. On Thursday, May 9, during the Waning Crescent in Gemini, you will experience a true example of what it's like to be psychic in a world of doubters and naysayers. Let's just put it this way: May 9 will have you 'knowing' something is about to happen...and then, it happens.

You feel powerful with this ability, but you are also not one to show it off, as that's where the trouble starts, so you keep it to yourself. If you make yourself into a 'special being' because of it, you'll be up for ridicule, so on May 9, you recognize where the real power lies: in silence. Yes, you are psychic, and no, you have no desire to get applause for it. This is your special ability, and it is a quiet gift from the universe. Use it wisely.

2. Gemini May 21 - June 20

Shen Stock, Cute Vectors | Canva Pro

You've always had the ability to 'create' things that were perhaps 'not there' before. You can sense where a parking space might be, or whether or not a certain menu item will be fresh or not. While these things might sound trivial, they are present enough in your life to where you notice that you're not like other people in this regard. You seem to be somewhat psychic and as it goes with this kind of energy, some days are more powerful than others.

May 9 is one of your power days, Gemini. Not only will you get that super close parking space, but you'll listen to that inner voice as it tells you to trust what you're about to walk into—or not. During the Waning Crescent in Gemini, you are in tune with the universe's vibration; it speaks to you, and you listen.

What you'll notice is that because you believe in your psychic abilities, you no longer question them when they arise. Like the Gemini Moon, you, too, are no longer standing in the way of progress. Your defenses are down and you feel good about that. You are ready to listen to your heart when it speaks to you, and if it tells you that the perfect parking space is right around the corner, then drive, baby, drive!

3. Aquarius January 20 - February 18

Shen Stock, Cute Vectors | Canva Pro

You have never once doubted the idea that you have this gift, and you may as well call it 'psychic.' You can see things in advance, and while you can't pull lottery ticket numbers out of the sky, you can feel that certain things are 'right' or 'wrong' for you. You are in tune with your inner being and trust that your voice is right.

Thursday opens up the doors for you to experience what being psychic is all about, and while it's a very private experience for you, it's one that you will absolutely abide by. You'll feel very strongly about NOT doing something. Maybe someone in your life has told you that you must 'attend' or be a part of something, but that inner voice is telling you, 'NO WAY.'

When you consider all you've known and felt before, you'll listen to that inner voice and back away. What shows you that you are right is that, at a later date, you'll find out that if you had done that one thing, you would have been in heaps of trouble. You will avoid dire consequences by listening to your psychic self-talk.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

