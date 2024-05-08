3 Zodiac Signs Who Overcome Challenges & Improve Their Love Lives On May 9

Many of us grew up during a time when the idea of 'getting help' was taboo, especially when it came to something like 'couple's therapy.' We get this idea into our heads that we're supposed to be perfect right from the get-go and that our love must reign supreme. It is un-doubtable, flawless, a thing of beauty that will last forever. Then, real life kicks in and demands something very important of us as partners in a romance: communication.

May 9 brings us the Waning Crescent in Gemini, and what this special transit shows us is that we, as couples, may benefit from 'outside help.' That's right ... if we are having the kind of trouble that might be called 'irreconcilable differences,' then we can either talk it out, get help from an expert on the topic, or shrink to the challenge and live the rest of our lives wondering when this relationship will fall apart on its own.

During the Waning Crescent in Gemini, three zodiac signs will see the light very clearly, and what is revealed is the idea that, underneath it all, we do want to stay with our person. That's because we love them. How can we get past these obstacles? How do we get over what stands in the way of loving each other? We're in luck. We open ourselves to the idea that, maybe, seeking counseling isn't a bad idea, after all.

3 zodiac signs who overcome challenges and improve their love lives on May 9

1. Cancer June 21 - July 22

Elena Sedova | Canva Pro

You've seen that your romantic partnership needs something, and you and your partner are hesitant to open up to each other. It wasn't supposed to be this way, and yet, here you are, after spending so much time together, wondering if you have the nerve to speak up and say what's on your mind. You know they've got something to say, but they're staying just as silent as you.

Thursday allows you to bring up the idea of seeking help; that's right. While you and your partner may have thought that something like this is 'for other people,' there's the spark of love inside you that is being kindled by the Waning Crescent in Gemini. It wants things to work out. You want things to work out, and apparently, you need a little nudge.

Now, you reach out for advice on how to get your beautiful love story back on track. The beauty of it is that this is the right thing to do. You don't need to suffer in a bubble. There are books, methods, and people out there who are trained to help you bring romance back into your life. It's time to reach out, Cancer. Go with that feeling, knowing you're on the right path toward healing.

2. Libra September 23 - October 22

Elena Sedova | Canva Pro

Once upon a time, you thought you had it all. Your love life was blooming with promise, and you and your partner believed that as long as you had each other, you could make anything work. And, in a way, you're still right about that, even though you've seen how time and tide have affected your relationship. You have wondered if seeking help from an outside source may work for you. You'll see that, yes, 'help' is exactly what the two of you need.

This is a private matter, but since you are both very invested in this romantic relationship, you want to put your best foot forward and go where the positive energy takes you. Communication is key on Thursday. If you cannot talk with each other, then you need a 'referee' or someone who can moderate a conversation between the two of you.

This is inspiring, as you feel like something is blocking you. In your life, if there's a block, then there's the need to remove that block, and that's what you and your partner will consider. It's OK to teach out for help. It shows the universe that you are serious about this. You are placing your pride in the background. You are working on the now, as that is where you and your partner live.

3. Capricorn December 22 - January 19

Elena Sedova | Canva Pro

You may be in a very long-term relationship that started when you were very young. You developed your romance over the years, and as it sometimes goes with many long-term relationships, the thrill dies out after a while. In your case, you and your partner seem to be turning into completely different people altogether. The truth is, you're OK with change but not with alienation.

This requires an intervention of sorts. You need to bring in a third party, so you and your estranged but adored partner can discuss things. With the help of a neutral influence in your life, you can be persuaded to say what's on your mind, and you will find that the timing is perfect.

This is when you and your partner admit that you need help, so you go seek it. Doing so automatically sets up a good vibe that promises success. Since you're both willing to work on what you have shown the universe, you are making an effort, and all efforts are met with grace. If you try, you will succeed, and that's the whole point. Follow your heart on this one, Capricorn. It's OK to seek help and work with experts' advice on love and romance. It's OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.