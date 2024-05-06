Saturn Creates Challenges For 3 Zodiac Signs & Their Horoscopes On May 7

With two power-packed Saturn transits in our cosmic sky on May 7, we can know right off the bat that we will be face-to-face with an issue or two that could potentially knock us off our feet. Saturn usually shows up for one purpose: to put us in our place, and that could imply being humbled or being shown, with proof, that what we want or think we can have is what can never be.

Hey, that's OK. Has life ever been fair? No, so in knowing and accepting this, we have a built-in escape button. What's meant here is that this Tuesday will show us that there are limits and that even though we are filled with self-confidence and courage (always a good thing), we still have to work within our limitations. We might want to tell ourselves that we have no limitations, but that will make the letdown all the more disappointing.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs will get to eat a little crow on Tuesday, as Saturn wants us to stay humble and on track. Our best bet during times like this is to go with it. Here, we have a day that offers a chance to understand our limitations and why we're getting this reality check. It's all OK. There's nothing about Tuesday that tells us to stop. We need to work within our bounds, that's all. And yes, there are bounds to consider. Once again ... it's all OK.

Saturn creates challenges for three zodiac signs and their horoscopes on May 7:

1. Aries

Mode-list from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

If there's anyone out there who refuses to see themselves as having limitations, it's you, Aries. While this is often the power source that pushes you to greatness, there are moments on occasion when you simply cannot deliver the goods. This usually takes a toll on you and makes you feel depleted and defeated, neither of which accords with the 'real you.'

During this Saturn-rich Tuesday, you may have a chance to confront your limitations, and it won't be a happy occasion for you, as you are not the person who accepts 'no' for an answer. It seems that this Saturn transit is here to show you that you either have to grasp that you cannot do something or that you need more patience to get something done NOW.

You're inspired. 'If you don't succeed at first, try again.' That's very typical of you, Aries, as you may come to terms with your limitations, but that only prompts you to find what you ARE capable of doing. You are cut out for excellence, and you know it. Maybe you overstepped your bounds before, but that won't prevent you from trying 'another way.' Ahh!

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Mode-list from Getty Images | Canva Pro

While you don't want to become bitter about certain things that haven't happened in your life, you still aren't quite sure why those things have happened or why you feel as though you can't push forward when every bone in your body desires to progress. Gemini, you are well-intended, even though certain things in this life are not meant for you to achieve.

Don't see this as a defeat, though. You're a contemplative person, and you may find that during Tuesday's Saturn influence, the limitation you've come to know might actually be the prompt you'll be able to use in the future. You'll realize how you've been holding yourself back simply because, at one point, you failed to come through. It's not over, Gemini. Opportunities are heading your way.

Advertisement

As soon as you see your limitations and know that pressing your luck will be more of the same, you will rise above and set your goals for something that can be accomplished. This is what you've needed: accomplishment, success, and gratification. You can have all of this if you pursue something impossible. Dreaming the impossible dream isn't doing you any good right now. Change is part of the plan.

3. Sagittarius

Mode-list from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

What this Saturn-influenced day brings you, Sagittarius, is a display of your limitations, and that's fine because this is something you can learn from if you stay open. What's going on here is that you've gotten so used to the praise that comes with being an overachiever that when you finally realize that you don't have the energy to keep it up ... forever ... you will sink into a slight sadness because of it.

You want to be 'the best' all the time, and well, that's just tiring...and you know it. Saturn shows you in no uncertain terms that even you, Sagittarius, have your limits. While you might not want to accept this, your body will tell you otherwise. Yes, you are capable of excellence, but you may find that sleep is the better option. You aren't a machine and must start accepting that as reality.

You are finally learning to take the cues your body gives you. In the past, you had yourself pegged as this superhero, someone who needs no breaks and can cough along ad infinitum. On Tuesday, you see that you need to listen to your body when it demands time off, and you'll discover that taking time to know your limitations is one of the best things you'll ever do for yourself.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.